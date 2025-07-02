Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
17hEdited

I would imagine that pre ex-wife is worried about the uncertainties of the future so when she includes you in certain things that you won’t be there for, it temporarily gives her that feeling of stability. I even wonder whether if you didn’t move out whether she’d just not mention it, at least for a while and possibility until the point she feels she is in control of her destiny, which is likely to be never considering her hormonal mood swings. Having said that, you are probably better off just getting out of there and the sooner you do is a day closer to opening a new and hopefully far better chapter in your life. Also, when you mentioned about moving away, it took away the power she thought she had over you as she has been using that as a threat against you with the assumption that you would do anything to avoid that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
20h

Sounds like the life you have is a torture for all parties.

1) The kid is spoiled, as in molded into disrespectful behavior incompatible with group living. The consequences and personal responsibilities they're missing will continue into adulhood.

2) pre ex is a miserable person unable to discern the future her indulgence promotes.

3) You gotta get outta there Sailor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture