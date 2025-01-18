Somewhere at sea aboard a US Man O War.

I no longer recall how long out we were nor where we were or where we may have been going, but we had been out for a good while. Long enough that our laundry had been “lost” causing us to climb back into our dirty, sweaty and oily coveralls for longer than pleasant. Mine had gotten so foul that this day I put on my last clean, dry pair of coveralls not knowing how long it would be before any of my other 3 pairs would come back from the ship’s laundry. This is admittedly better understood by our brethren in land based services, but you do not know the value of clean, dry clothing until you have long gone without it and man!, how great it feels to finally be clean and dry again. Yes, we aboard ships have to deal with this too, though I would hope not as often as grunts do.

Feeling great in a dry and clean uniform for the first time in many watches, I made way for the head, which is what the toilet aboard a ship is known, for my sand crab readers. It is thus called as that was where the toilets used to be, at the head of the ship. The opening of the awesome movie “Master and Commander” depicts this nicely. The head in my berthing had stalls with walls like you would find in any public restroom but had curtains instead of doors.

On the throne, minding my own business, bothering no one, I hear a small “boom” followed by the squid in the stall next to me cry out rather loudly “Shit.”. Then Timmy, who was shaving, asks, :”What’s wrong Smitty?”. Ah, Smitty is in the stall next to me. He replies, “The shitter handle blew off.” At this point, the ship which was rolling a bit to port begins rolling to starboard. As the roll increased to a certain point, a shower of seawater descends upon poor ole Kitsune drenching him from on high as a mini tidal wave sweeps across the deck soaking my nice, clean, dry covers alls.

“SUMMABITCH!” Exclaims I. Timmy with barely controlled laughter, “Is that you Kitsune?” I pick my head through the curtain and Timmy collapses on to the deck in an episode of foot stomping, hand slapping the deck, rolling fit of utterly uncontrolled laughter at the sight of my sea water drenched head peering out of the stall with seawater still raining down on me. Everyone in the head now has been infected with the same laughing bug as Tim and the scene looks like the head had been hit with a CBR attack. Think of roaches in their death throes. Timmy eventually caught his breath, and in the most patronizing manner and voice wished me, “Fair winds and following seas, Kitsune!.” Later, he would tell me that the “FAUCI YOU, TIMMY” I responded with was the most heart felt expression of that statement he had ever heard.

Probably much quicker than it seemed to me, someone finally shut of the sea water flushing water supply to the exploded toilet in the stall next to me and my indoor rain storm ended. Toilet paper. It was dissolved. A shipmate, kindly though laughing like a fiend, quickly provided me with a new roll and I could finish up and depart the head. Not a stitch upon me is dry, all soaked in seawater, I would have to wear this for the next 18 hours at the least and have no idea when I would get my other uniforms back from the ship’s laundry.

Exiting the head, the entire off watch in the berthing, 30 some man o war’s men have mustered to cheer my escape. The actually applauded. I made the most extravagant bow I could. Ben exclaims, “For anyone else, this would be a tragedy, but for Kitsune, this is just how he starts his day.” “Ben, you don’t know….” I was going to conclude with the “half of it.”, but instead finished with, “,,,well, actually it seems that you do.” It wasn’t even the shitter I was on that blew up, it was the one Smitty was using. He did not get wet all. Only I.

As bad as this was, it could have been worse. I was deluged with flushing supply seawater, not with what had just been flushed. Things can always be worse, always.

Timmy and I hail from the same State. He spoke often of a bar/restaurant in his home town that was the local place to be. He said that once out of the canoe club, if ever in the area, I should stop by. But, he continued, that if I did, upon sight of me he would call out “SUMMABITCH, is that you?” And that all there would ask, “Is that he?” For he was certainly going to be telling all about the shipmate that made him once exclaim, “Kitsune, I have always believed a man made his own luck. After serving with you, I now know that is not always true.”

For the rest of my time aboard that vessel, whenever I entered a space, one or more of my shippies would cry out “SUMMABITCH”.