My wife told me on January 3 this year that I am no longer welcome in her house and that I must leave once the oldest kid finishes their entrance exams for jr. High school. Not even sure I am allowed to remain to see the entrance ceremony. On the last day of January we flew as a family to Hokkaido for the weekend. The kids rushed home from school and we hurried off to Haneda airport. We got up early Saturday morning for a 2 hour bus ride to Asahiyama Zoo, which is Japan’s number one zoo. The family recently watched a movie telling the story of how this once, run down zoo with sick animals and high profile deaths of animals and a keeper become the premium zoo of the land. Great story portrayed by veteran actors. Well done.

The zoo was nice but we were not able to see what the kids were most interested in, the “flying” penguins. We did get to see the march of these birds as they were led out of their night time lodging to the viewing enclosure.

Penguins on the march!

Here we can see the tube we can walk through and look up at the penguins as they swim above us with the sky above, the “flying penguin” exhibit. Sadly, all were standing next to their pool and none were swimming.

After a mere two hours at the park, we reboarded the bus for the 5 hour trip back to Sapporo. We took the highway there and regular roads back stopping at the famous Blue Pond that was made thus as a photo of it was used as the default wallpaper for at least one model of iPad.

The wallpaper.

My photo of the same pond. Frozen and snow covered, not blue at the moment.

The wife and kids enjoyed blue ice cream there and I had a blue nikuman.

My blue meat bun.

We arrived back in Sapporo in time for supper. A narrow alley way hosts a surprising number of specialty ramen shops. This is famous among tourists and a couple of these obviously advertise online for foreign guests as there were long lines mostly of non Japanese for these shops. We opted for one with enough seats available and offerings on the posted menu that suited all of us. Excellent.

Sign above the the entrance to ramen ally.

Then the inevitable fight. We had already decided to take a detour so that we could ride the street car back to the hotel. One kid loves trains, so why not? Once at the stop, they decided that because it runs in a continuous loop, they would ride it for the whole loop, 44 minutes. We had already spent 7 hours on a bus that day and my knee was sore from walking on ice and snow for two hours at the zoo, there was no way I could ride the crowded trolley for three quarters of an hour. They left me there.

I had no idea where the hotel was nor I in relation to it. Relying on my unconscious, internal guidance system, I walked around looking for a place that served Sapporo Beer Classic on tap. This is distributed only in Hokkaido. We used to enjoy this in cans at the Hokkaido shop down the street from the house and across the street from the shrine that Covid protocols drove out of business. The master being from Japan’s northern most prefecture, his parents kept him in supply of this local treat. We enjoyed it from a bottle with our ramen but had not yet had in on draft. So I sought a place that had it on tap as I wondered in the general direction where I felt the hotel could be found.

The first was a right proper bar. The wall behind the bar was lined from at least counter top level to the ceiling with bottles of various spirts, and liqueurs. I saw one beer tap. At one end of the bar were two young ladies and close to the opposite end, a single gentleman. Were circumstances different, it would have looked promising, but I was not in the mood for chit chat, my family having just abandoned me. I moved on. Eventually I chanced upon the local shopping street and turned down it. Found a local izakaya (Japanese style tavern) that looked good for a drink. A waitress moved to greet me as I entered but a man working there refused me entry. I have no idea why, though at the time I thought it was because I as alone. Another possibility that occurred to me later was that it was because I am gaijin. If this is the case, then it is the first time in decades I have experienced this, however, I did experience similar when a taxi driver took off once he realized I was not Japanese when on my way to a friend’s funeral about a year ago. As I type this, another possibility came to me, was it because I was unmasked? Both of the employees I saw were masked as were most I saw in Hokkaido.

I finally found a place that advertised Sapporo Classic on tap and that would let me in and had tables. Being unaccompanied, however, they sat me at the bar. I ordered my sought after, rare brew and it was good, though to be honest, I think it tastes best from a bottle. But, now I know. The bar maid had nice eyes, the rest of her face hidden by you know what. She made the requisite small talk that I answered politely but evasively. After finishing the one beer, I left in search of the hotel.

The shopping street was covered, as is often the case. I continued down it until the end of this covering and looked up and there was the hotel at the end of the street, two blocks away. Glad to learn that my internal homing system is still functioning. It does not work in Tokyo. I bought 5 cans of Classic at the convenience store across the street , two for each my wife and I, and the 5th for me as I awaited their return to the hotel. We brought snacks from home, but those were to share so I bought a pack of smoked mixed nuts to have with my beer.

They returned not long after I did. My wife had bought two cans each of two local beers which we drank together, saving the Classic beer I bought to bring home with us the next afternoon. We slept in to 7 on Sunday morning and had a buffet breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant. This was excellent, featuring local fish and produce. Fresh milk from a nearby dairy, fresh butter and cheese, baked Hokkaido butter rolls, scallops, salmon row, a wide assortment of local seafood and even sparkling wine!

This coming week is Sapporo’s snow festival that is famous for its ice and snow sculptures. Some were already completed, though the newly fallen and still falling snow covered much of their details. Others were still being carved. Was nice to see these.

Snow covered ice sculptures.

We walked alongside the park hosting the festival until we reached the famous building with its clock tower. Originally a part of an agriculture university and built in the late 19th century, the building roughly resembles a New England meeting house. Nice displays in side. The clock is well over a century old and still is in operation.

The Sapporo Clock Tower.

Apart from the fight over the street car and two other friction points, it was a perfect trip. Even with these, observers would think we were a happy family. The first of these was while on our way to have ramen after the bus dropped us off at the train station. We took a detour to view the old prefectural office. My wife, ever cognizant of what is going on with those around her got pissed off at my tone when she interrupted me as I tried to fix my camera after missing shots I wanted because she and the kids ran off before I could fix it and I was forced to hobble after them. I, being the idiot I am, thought that the front of the building would be the side facing the street, not the side facing the garden and it was my asking why there were going around to the rear instead of the front of the building, and far more importantly, the tone she perceived I used when asking the question that ruined the whole day. The fact that they were in fact going around to the front and not the rear as I thought only made things worse. Each error on my part is a giant step towards the apocalypse.

The last was with the 11 year old. The hotel provided free bottles of water for each of us. As we were leaving, I asked the 11 year old to grab their unopened bottle and bring it. They refused. They didn’t need it, they said. Grab it anyway, I replied, no, I don’t need it, they again replied. After several rounds. This ended with me getting angry and it being settled only when my wife told the kid to grab it and give to me to carry, which after some arguing between them, they did. My fault though, as everything is. Of course, each of these transgressions on my part are of the gravest nature; every error, mistake or misunderstanding regardless if it is benign must be due to some fatal character flaw I have.

If not for her demand made a month earlier, it would be a normal family trip for us, leaning far towards those of the least trouble between us. She continues to be extremely friendly towards me at home. That is not say that there are no fights, just fewer in number a of less intensity. It is as if I am living another’s life. I am preparing for the divorce she demands while she plays nice to me punctuation with daily friction that she is prone to treat in the worst possible light.