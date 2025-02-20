Finished my income taxes yesterday morning. Just over 90 minutes and it is done, and this is in Japanese! The tax system in the U.S. is a joke; a black joke but still a joke.

All working there were masked, and all who I worked with had horrible breath. Even the otherwise good looking 20 something female tax assistant.

For those who have never gone through tax filing in Japan, here is a brief introduction of the experience. Knowing what to expect, I have all my documents arranged before hand and have totaled my pay from my various employers, amounts paid through withholdings and to insurance and receipts for work related expenses . As I am not a first time filer, I receive a post card in the mail notifying me of when the tax office is open for tax filing each year. It has a number on it that makes things go much smoother if you also remember the password. I never do but a few years ago I noticed that they give me a paper with the new password on it. I keep this with my tax work from the previous year and so I had it today. Type it in and all my personal info is displayed in the proper fields saving a lot of hassles and time. Typing in Japanese is no picnic. Of course, anyone with access to the system can get a ton of data on me.

The first stop is to show the post card. In my case today, I did not arrive as early as I wanted and had to return about an hour and a half later for the next session. This is something they started with Covid and it looks like they are sticking with it as they are masks.

Take two. I arrive again, show the time ticket they gave me when I arrived earlier and join the line outside. When my time slot come up. 10:30 am, the line entered the building and we in turns stop at one of several desks. It is kinda like triage, for those who know the system. They check that we have the post card and ask various questions to determine what kind of service we’ll need. Most questions were as usual and not surprising; Is all your income from wages? No income from renting? How about investment? That kind of thing. But there was one big new one, “Did you bring a SMART phone?”. My answer surprised them. They asked a few more times to verify that I truly do not have an idiot phone by whatever name they call it. They circled at the appropriate place on the triage sheet, “Does not have SMART phone.”, and told me to follow the white line.

The white line, not a rabbit, led me to an area with many booths side by side in two lines facing each other and assistants in between helping several people at a time. Typing in Japanese takes forever and they lend a hand to another instead hovering over you as you type. Here, they check that you have all your documents against another check sheet. They also staple the relevant docs to corresponding parts of a card. Despite it being clearly marked that I did not bring an idiot phone, the stupefied 20 something dude helping me repeatedly asked me to produce my phone. Finally I showed him my flip phone and he gasped, hurriedly said, “Please wait here.”and ran off. He returned with another, more experienced and slightly older dude who was only slightly less surprised that I did not have an idiot phone. Low level panic set in as first these two then two others ran around trying to figure out what to do.

One returned huffing and puffing with a the air of one who just single handedly saved a cruise liner from sinking at huge loss of life as he thrust a red clear file against my chest and hurried me out of the section to follow the red line that led me all the way out of the building and into the next.

Inside the second building was the familiar sight of the lap top computers that until this year could be found in each of the booths I was just sent away from. Far fewer in number that in the past, they were not all in use when I entered but some were. I was certainly not the only non idiot phone possessing individual getting their taxes done that day. I do not understand the behavior of those in the first building.

Completed everything on the tax offices computer, was informed in print of what my sizable refund will be and out the door in just over an hour and a half.

“Regular employees” which account for less than a third of all the employed in Japan as a rule do not need to prepare their own tax returns as their employers prepare these for them. Exceptions being those who have income from sources outside the company. The employer still prepares these return but these taxpayers must amend and file these on their own.

According to the U.S. Taxpayers Advocate Service, “Individual taxpayers spent a total of 897 million hours in FY 2022 just on recordkeeping. This is in addition to the 1.15 billion hours spent on tax preparation of individual returns. Business entities spent about 1.14 billion hours and $48.3 billion on tax preparation in FY 2022.” 160.6 million individuals filed tax returns that same year. 897,000,000 + 1,140,000,000 ‎ = 2,037,000,000 hours spent by 160,600,000 taxpayers averages out to a little more than 12.5 hours spent to compete their yearly tax returns.