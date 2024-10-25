Wife just brought in the mail.
TWO envelopes from the Japan Pension Service in ONE day!. Both addressed to me. The one on the bottom is much thicker and appears to have bills of the type they send for tax payments.
Not going to open them today, nor over the weekend. Have some important work to get done and cannot deal with whatever degree of bad these contain until those tasks are completed. Then it will likely be nothing more than spin up the sweat and stomach acid pumps that I can do anyway.
I would be stressing until I opened the documents. But like most things, mileage will vary. I understand what you are saying though. Documents like these would wreck my day. "What does it mean?" "What are they saying will happen?" I usually freak out from the official messages, and then when i circle back again later, I find myself able to have a more objective look at the documents.
A lot of times, they are just documents that are spit out inadvertently by the faceless bureaucracy.
Like the one I got for a reassessment of my SSSI. It was spit out. I was told I would get called on a certain date at a certain time, and the call never came. There was no number to call back, so I waited. I received no message or call at all. Now I am not stupid enough to assume that the issue was resolved. My guess is, in three months, or less time, there will be another official document, saying the same thing, and the activity will be recursive.
I am in the same boat you are in. I will stand my ground for several reasons: 1) I do not want to pay. 2) I do not want to give the government anymore money. 3) There is no guarantee I will get it back. 4) The government is not responsible for my well being; it is mine. 5) This is stupid. They take your money and then give it back to you later.