It is an awkward feeling, taking my new train line into work. It is not because it is a new line for me, for it is not. This line is what was until recently, the “fun” line as we only used it for family trips and outings. If we were flying, it is the first train we’d board on our way to the airport. It is the train that took us to the large Hanami festival of which I have written about it past years. It is the line that took us to basketball games.

The station we board and get off at on our return trips is, like the one closer to the house, the first stop from the main and express station of the city. It being further than the other station from the house, the fun line is not useful for commuting to work from the house. I am not sure, but I do not think I had ever ridden the fun line to the main station before the move.

The fun line between the station we used and the main station passes the clinic where The kid entered the world.