First Trip In For Work….
…directly from new place.
It is an awkward feeling, taking my new train line into work. It is not because it is a new line for me, for it is not. This line is what was until recently, the “fun” line as we only used it for family trips and outings. If we were flying, it is the first train we’d board on our way to the airport. It is the train that took us to the large Hanami festival of which I have written about it past years. It is the line that took us to basketball games.
The station we board and get off at on our return trips is, like the one closer to the house, the first stop from the main and express station of the city. It being further than the other station from the house, the fun line is not useful for commuting to work from the house. I am not sure, but I do not think I had ever ridden the fun line to the main station before the move.
The fun line between the station we used and the main station passes the clinic where The kid entered the world.
It's painful when there are so many sentimental reminders of a happier time. And hard to move on even when the one you love can be so cruel. Men may respond differently but my best advice from personal experience is not to deny the pain, continue as you are getting through your days, fulfilling your responsibilities, but let yourself cry yourself to sleep if you're overtaken by emotion. I truly believe things will get better before too long. (And try not to make any regrettable decisions on the rebound.)
Definitely has to be surreal.
The lesson I might take away from it is to embrace the good times to get through the bad ones. You have some good memories there, and I hope you continue to embrace them and maybe take this as being a "new fun" chapter in your life.