Took my son out for dinner on the 26th. Until last year, I always looked forward to our father and son outings. Last year is when he really started with his back talking and refusing to do what he is told to the extent that I feared these outings. He refused to look both ways before crossing the street, for example, and back talk me as he crossed, not bothering to look at the traffic. Just getting a simple “yes” or “no” from him became an exercise in futility. However, the last time he asked me to take him to the park, summer this year, we had fun. Still, given his coldness when last I took him to his cram school and being ignored by him when I dropped off his Christmas gifts left me with no idea how he would behave.

As soon as I arrived at the house, I asked if he had a Merry Christmas, he said he had and he showed off all his gifts, a pair of brand shoes, a sweat suit with a hoodie, also of one of the big sporting goods brands, a sports towel besides the books and Bluetooth speaker I got for him. No thank you from him. No “Merry Christmas” either. Nor a Christmas gift from him.

He was more his before self than not. Not talkative but did talk and we even joked around a bit, something we have not been able do for months. Attempts on my part to do so has elicited only rage. Over too soon.

Once I got him back to the house, I asked if the power cables his mom bundled together were for me to take. He didn’t know and suggested that I ask his mom the next time I was over. Good answer but I told him that there would be few times that I would be at the house again. He asked why but seemed completely unconcerned that I would not be coming over once I got all my stuff moved out from the house.

His mother thought that The Kid would want me to stay while he took his bath and until he went to bed. She also wanted him to do his homework and get to bed early. He left cram school early complaining of a headache and was told by his mother that he needed to go to bed early because of it. He betrayed no hint of a headache to me. He did turn on the bath heater but would not take a bath. Did not do his homework. Did not go to bed early. Just sat on the couch reading books. Despite always whining to his mom about being too scared to be alone upstairs at night when everyone else is downstairs, he kept telling me that I could leave.

Earlier that evening he showed me the Christmas card his mother gave him. She had written a promise on it to take him to a planetarium if he completes all his schoolwork. He won’t but she’ll take him anyway and he knows it.

Earlier on the 26th I ran some errands downtown. Saw a Christmas tree still up a little after noon but it was gone a little over an hour later. Saw a couple of others still up in lobbies of office buildings, so not all traces are removed. I did not see any Christmas decorations still up on store fronts; but to be fair, they have their own indigenous holiday coming up and the decorations for it were.

Finally got wifi in my apartment just after noon on Saturday. I am way way way over limit on my pocket wifi. I got the “unlimited” data plan which maxes out at 15 GB a month. Long ago, unlimited was actually unlimited. As apps use up increasingly more data and files increase in size and more and more data exchanged between everything, the maximum data packages for pocket wifis is decreasing. I have used 156 GBs so far this month.

The installation took little time so I was able to go back to a store I stopped by on my way back from my Christmas dinner at Denny’s. There I found a pressure/friction fitting curtain rail that I hoped would work for the wide opening between the foyer and dinning room. Armed with time and measurements, I went back and was pleasantly surprised that as wide as the opening is, the smallest one they had would accommodate it. Finding curtains that fit and not cost a fortune took some time. In the bargain bin I found a set that was woven so that it could easily be cut to size in 5 cm increments from the bottom. Installed and fitted, the apartment is a lot warmer and less drafty now.

I am in Akihabara now, on the 29th. Just finished my last lesson of the year and do not have any in person meetings scheduled until Jan 5th. AH! The lights on the trees outside the coffee house just case on. So those are being left up. I think white lights are left up through year’s end as they add a festive feel to that event too. I know long ago I took a young woman to a year end illumination near Tokyo station. Wonder if they still have that event. Akihabara is crazy crowded today. Never seen it this crowded. Was told it always is like this between Christmas and New Year.