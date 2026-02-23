Such is my state of mind that I forgot some of the important points, the ones that prompted me to right on the subject of I not knowing who my son is. He loved to run. He loved to be outdoors. When he started at the cram school, I rode my bike to meet him and take him home. The original plan was for us to walk back home but I jokingly suggested I should ride and he should run. He immediately agreed and most nights, did! I just checked with Google maps, the distance is just over 1 and a half kilometers as a crow flies. We are not crows nor any other flying beings and our route is about 2 kilometers. He ran this most nights after school followed by cram school.

Injuring my knee put an end to this as I could not ride a bike for the last third of 2024 and for the first couple of months of 2025. During this time, he told me he wanted to run and we went to the park and he ran as I watched. He smiled. He laughed. He was having fun.

On Friday the 13th I walked from my apartment to the house in continuation of my move. The furthest of the two closest parks near the house was full of kids of all ages, over 30 kids playing various games. The closest had fewer but was not empty. When I reached the house, I found my son still in bed. It was late afternoon. He didn’t go to school that day. He got up 10 minutes before he needed to leave for cram school which starts at 5pm. I being the fool I am, I reckoned that seeing how as he passed his entrance exam, that there was no need to continue with the cram school. He is now enrolled in a class to prepare him for Jr. high school, this being different from the entrance exam. The poor kid, after having his childhood robbed from him due to the panic only to have his mother enroll him a crazy schedule of classes that allowed little but study for two years to get into a private school and now that he has,he still needs to attend cram school! Luckily, this course is just two 90 minutes classes a week.

He used to love our Ekikara hikes. He used to love running. He used to love going to the parks near our home. Now, he spends most of his time either in bed or on the toilet with his idiot phone or playing Minecraft,when he isn’t at cram school or studying for it.