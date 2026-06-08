Sunday finished on a high note. I got a lot done around the apartment despite getting up late due to finally crashing at 5:30 am. Got most things up off the floor of the living room and either deep sixed or found a place for. Still have a lot of dishes (mostly sake cups) wrapped in tenagui and stuffed in boxes that sit on the floor. Have a lot on my dinning table that have no place to go. I decided to buy a side board to stow them in. First I looked at the website of a large home furnisher but was saddened that they did not offer anything that would suffice. Googling what I was looking for generated some surprising results from Rakuten, a massive online sales site that many business large and small sell on. On it I found a set of low end but nice enough looking Japanese style furnishings.

As a picture is worth a thousand words, here is what I got.

Each piece below ¥20,000. One of the kaidan tansu (staircase cabinet) will go in my bed room., the other along with the small cabinet will reside in my kitchen/dinning room. The steps of both of the kaidan tansu will be the home for koro, incense censers, that I am looking for a place for. The big earnings I ebjoyed for the first time in 6 years has me thinking I might just be able to stick it out over here and that this might be a very good, yet smallish investment to rebuilding my life. Happy to have places top put things that are currently cluttering my floors and the prospects of continued gainful employment, I slept well. An early Monday morning response to my email requesting they be delivered Saturday had me in comparatively high spirits.

In the first floor lobby of the med school, Mr. B, the horribly treated cancer patient I work with brought up a most unpleasant topic; in a week or two, the My Number Card is being merged with the Gaijin card. This is not surprising news as it was the stated goal from the beginning that the My Number issued to all residents of the land was to replace ALL numbers we have. Not only driver’s licenses, but also health insurance, which they have already begun to integrate, pension, tax ID, passports for JN’s, gaijin card, employee numbers and even our private bank accounts. What could possibly go wrong? I just didn’t realize that it was this soon for the gaijin card. This comes on the heels of reports that the J gov recently changed a major data protection law to now allow tech companies to share all information on all residents with AI companies. Again, what could possible go wrong? I do not want to live in the digital prison they are building around us right before our very eyes while 97% of humanity cheers it on.

Two weeks ago, I noticed something again that I wanted to share. The funneling continues. Needing to recharge my Suica, rechargeable rail pass, one of the two machines to do so with was covered and taped up. I noticed the same at several other stations that same day. Most of these once had 3, 4 or 5 such ticket machines but other the past few years, have been reduced to one operational machine, one out of order machine and one or more empty spots where others once served the commuting public. Gates that cater to those who have their rail pass on their idiot phones are increasing in number while they have announced the end to paper tickets in the not too distant future.

Here is another frightening reality.

Took this Monday afternoon after buying gifts for my niece and her fiancé for their upcoming wedding. It is of a closed bank. This has been going on for a decade or so; banks closing their physical locations. I first witnessed this about 25 years ago when a large bank in Ikebukuro closed and a karaoki shop took over the vacant building. The bank where my wife got the loan for the house 20 years ago closed, was torn down and replaced with a condominium only a few years after we moved in. As they force us into online banking, banks need fewer physical locations. As more sheeple happily accept digital money, cash and places to store it are not needed in the amounts and numbers of the past and banks close the B&M locations.

I do not want any part of this. But it seems I have no choice. Perhaps I should learn some sailing skills and how to survive on a deserted tropical island.