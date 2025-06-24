Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
12h

Their aim is to remove humans from the equation so that there will not be one human voice in your quest to have a problem addressed, it will only be the sound of a digital voice who patiently will let you run in circles going nowhere and at the end will ask you if you are satisfied or do you need more "help", it will become a never ending loop for the ordinary customer who will be left shouting into the void. Welcome to the digital fortress secure and impenetrable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
9h

Have you seen the film Idiocracy.

It now appears to have been a far sighted documentary and not the comedy we were told it was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture