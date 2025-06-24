The recent visit to my credit card’s service counter has left an impression upon me that reminds my of the “tattoos” I often received from the filed hockey stick during gym class in jr. High; sharp, painful and long lasting. Not only have they replaced in person assistance with mask wearing, headset mic using service reps on a screen, they have greatly reduced the number of people to provide help and thus, the amount of people who can be helped within any period of time. Up until this most recent change, there were around 8, possibly a couple more seats on each side of the counter to allow the same number of assistants and customers to sit across from each other. In the not distant past it was not uncommon to see all seats full and to have to wait a short time before my number was called. Now, there are just 3 screens for customers to use. Although I was quickly able to get a seat, the entire department store is undergoing renovation and few people navigate the current maze up to the service counter, there was a message on the screen informing me that there were 4 others in line ahead of me. Except, there were none in the service center, meaning that there are now 3 service agents to take of customers at more than one service center replacing the numerous persons that were available in each mere months ago.

But of course, they also have an app where AI will provide answers that are not incorrect but empty of useful meaning, like the “sometime before 2022” response it gave for construct that started over ten years ago. I cannot speak for anyone’s experience but my own, I can note though that given the comedy skits, jokes and gags on the subject that mine are not likely to be unique in regards to FAQs and automated menus; rare are the times my issues are to be found among the choices offered.

This is not a far off in the future possibility, it is upon us, being implemented right now and already has become fact for many; any issue that is not simple in nature or in correcting will never be resolved. You simply will not have any avenue, nor even a hidden trail to anyone who has a clue how to help you. And no one will believe you when you attempt to tell them of your plight.