Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
9h

Digital storage was promoted to be forever.

Sadly not true.

Converted family history is now on 'fatal error' disks now unreadable.

*Sigh*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture