As is usual, I have several posts in the draft stage but something else pops up that I want to share before I start forgetting the details.

One of the current themes on IG is that “Japan is perfect”, “they do everything right”, “I want to live in Japan forever!”, along with posts of sites relating to anime scenes. Really? Adults are making nuisances of themselves getting selfies in locations found in cartoons.

I am not immune to wanting to take photographs in certain sites but the significance is different; the ancient tree that an assassin hid behind before he killed a Shugun in the Kamakura era. Sadly,the over 1000 year old tree blew down in a storm a few years ago. While it now affords a sight not seen in a millennium, I morn the loss of this aged and majestic witness to history. Glad I have picture of it. Or the Temple a famous monk was arrested and the street leading away where townsfolk rushed out to hand him mochi or dango, I forget which, as he was escorted away. But a cartoon!?

Generation gap I guess. However, I am from the generation where decant cameras were prohibitively expensive to all but the dedicated photo hobbyist and we had a code that I rarely saw broken, we waited until others were done with their shots before we lined up our own, took them quickly, though not rushed and moved out of the way so the next in line could get theirs. We did not enter private property and followed the posted signs. Boy has that changed. Hmm,this point may lead to another post…..

As usual, I have gone astray of my original purpose here. One of the things that has always brought a chuckle to me has been assertions that Japan is clean. I had an awesome example of why this is flat out incorrect last Monday. My favorite restaurant in Akihabara is closed on Mondays so I usually go to a chain restaurant that specializes in deep fried pork cutlet. Not great but not bad, cheap and quick, both of which are of great importance to me. While there, a crazy person decided to dine.

While in line for the touch screen ordering kiosk, he continued to shout out his order. After he finally got his order through, he sat beside me. He ate with his elbows spread, his right hovering over my own meal. The customer to my right shifted to his right, I believe to allow me to do the same but I did not want to set the crazy dude off and remained put. The crazy man then took several of the wooden chopsticks from the cup they were in and individually chewed on the ends and put them back into the cup. He also saw one on the floor and put it back in the box of chopsticks for others to use. A couple of the employees saw this, and their eyes went cartoonishly wide above their masks. I was relieved that they saw this for I did not want to have to inform them of this.

When the crazed man wanted more tea, he shouted his want out in voice that rivaled my engine room voice in volume, startling everyone, including a few walking by in the street. Thankfully he fished quickly and left before it I did, for I would have had to squeeze past him to get to the exit. He was the noisiest eater I have ever encountered, which is saying more than I can convey to those without similar experience. He left the counter a mess that one would not expect a 3 year old to be able to create in such a short time.

But none of this is why I will never eat at this place again, for I would not fault a restaurant for a onetime customer such as this. I found two bugs, some kind of fly that reminded me of mosquitoes, in my rice. While the employees saw that dirty chopsticks were placed in the cup with new ones, they only removed the ones that were obviously chewed, missing the used one from the floor he placed back in and left the ones these dirty ones touched for other customers to use. But what really sealed the deal for me was that the manager sneezed into his mask as he was preparing food, handled the filter of the mask right afterwards and continued without changing his mask nor washing his hands. All employees wear masks there, you know, to prevent the spread of covid.

These are not unique to this shop. I wrote a couple of years ago of a sushi restaurant that would not allow me in unmasked only to see the chef repeatedly touch his mask and then the food without washing. But the mask stuff is all of the panic era. Before even that I have had food, yakitori, served with a half live roach on it, seen roaches on the walls, counters or run across the counter for the chef to grab with his hands and return far to quickly to have properly wash his hands, doubt he did at all. I have seen full blown infestations. One ramen shop I went to had newly hatched roaches all over the place. On the counter, in the chopstick cups, on the chopsticks, all over the countertop in the kitchen including the cutting board that the chef was using to chop something. I left immediately without taking a bite. Other customers seemed completely unconcerned. A nice little place down the street from the med school I used to frequent had a similar situation. Never went back there. I had just picked my sandwich in a Starbucks in Shinjuku when a mouse sized roach dropped from the ceiling onto my plate. I dumped it on to the floor and smashed it loud enough to startle the entire establishment. A barista came over with a dustpan and broom and thanked me as I gathered up my belongings to leave. Have never been back to that particular Starbucks.

While I have never seen any in a restaurant, I have seen rats all over the place including subway stations and on busy streets in daylight. My own neighborhood outside of Tokyo was overrun by mice and rats for a while until we saw a massive rat snake crawl across our approach and under our neighbor’s shed. The colonies of stray cats that moved in a little later further helped. Many have reported to me of seeing mice or rats in restaurants in and around Tokyo.

Years ago I saw one of the news programs that devotes an entire extended show to a different issue each time their air do an expose on the rat infestation of Ginza in Tokyo. They went in to the kitchens of many restaurants to interview the chefs, cooks and servers. Doing so they displayed an appalling disregard to hygiene and fire safety. The area around and under the gas stove of one establishment was strewn with partially burnt and scorched wooded chopsticks and bits of food. Greasy, grimy countertops, cupboards and floors far outnumbered those where any attempt, even poor ones, were ever made to clean and maintain cleanliness. One famous and popular yakitori shop in an area I once lived was completely black, all surfaces covered with grease from the 80 plus years of their existence, never wiped down in the entire time. Not a straight line to be seen as the grease blobbed on over time creating a surreal look not too dissimilar from below desks of the Flying Dutchman from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Before moving from the area, they went out of business and the building was torn, the immediate aftermath of which was a horror story sized population of unbelievable large roaches in the empty lot, the walls of the buildings on either side and in the grass and trees in front of it.

But tourists think Japan is spotlessly clean.