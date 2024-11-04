Almost no burning sensation with the 4th application of DMSO on my injured knee, the other knee, which is strained, not the puffy blued ankle from an ancient injury to it. Was able to climb the stairs in the house almost as usual. The knee is weak from prolonged disuse, so I was not bounding up the stairs as usual, but I could climb them and did so many times throughout the day. Going down them is a different matter. At first, I was able to bend the left knee as I stepped down with the right leg without pain. After the third step the pain started and increased until I had to stop bending the knee on defending the stairs for a while. I did attempt to do so off and on again throughout the day but could only do so for a couple of steps at a time. Still, not bad as I have not been able to do this without the aid of a cane for two months.

Pain is changing from intense dull generalized pain to sharp, localized pain and increasing a bit. I attribute this to the far greater movement of the knee from what I have put it through recently. I went up and down the stairs a lot yesterday and when ascending, at a normal climbing pace.

The 5th use came after my bath. We use bath salts every other night and after my last application after such a bath caused the burning sensation I washed my legs again after the bath instead of just rinsing them as I did the previous time. I put on a lot more DMSO this time and at first, no problem. About 20 minutes later, the burning sensation returned and eventually intensified to the point that I wiped of what was still on the surface. This helped a lot. Felt like when I used Tiger Balm for the first time. A minuscule amount of that stuff goes a loooooong way. Was able to lay down with my left leg flat without pain or discomfort.