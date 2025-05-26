Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Amy Sukwan
2h

If you have the ability on a laptop I implore you to check your credit company bank information on that instead of the stupid "app." I say this because I know beyond any shadow of a doubt that what appears on say Bank of America's online site on my laptop versus Bank of America's online site on my phone app is different...and usually for the worse on the app. Good luck!

Evil Harry
40m

I hope that the recent total power outages in Spain and Portugal might calm the push for digital / APP based / cloud everything.

I remember reading about the man prosecuted for blocking ALL radio transmissions to an entire airport with a cheap blocking device he bought from Amazon.

He only wanted privacy and ended up in serious trouble.

I'm surprised that it doesn't happen more often, as it would show how flaky the digital infrastructure really is.

