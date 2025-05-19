Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
7d

With all the worries that constantly occupy our minds, it's easy to forget to just live in the moment. Seems for a brief moment or two you did just that and no doubt it was not a conscious thing. I read something not that long ago (or maybe watched a video - can't remember which) but basically it said that there is no past and is no future; only a never-ending and continuous "now". And, although I too have my fair share of issues, there are moments when I can just marvel at simply just being and what a miracle that is. I remind myself that if that suddenly stopped but I was in some way still able to reflect on my life, I would immediately realise that everything I had just been concerned or worried about would turn out to be so incredibly trivial.

I write this because earlier today I drove my wife to work and was about to rush back home to follow up on some admin stuff that has to be done as part of my continued reluctant participation in society. Suddenly I decided instead to park the car and go for a walk along the river. I've walked there so many times in the past but there's one path that I never explored and today I did just that. I told myself that the never-ending now would at some point be focused on other things and the current issues would no longer be part of that. And it doesn't matter what nature such focus will take because there is only the now. As I lived in the moment, I ignored the warning signs and climbed over the wall onto a stepped gradient leading down towards the water. I had the whole area to myself and the was well below the gaze of those on the "correct" side of the wall. After a while I came across an old guy who was fishing under one of the long bridges that span the river. He talked about how he had lost so many friends in the past few years - many considerably younger than himself (he seemed maybe mid-70s). Sadly, although he put it down to their lack of activity, which may indeed have been a factor, he was totally aware of the other main reason for all those early deaths. And it's not the only conversation of that nature I've had recently. Another friend, only in his mid-60s, suddenly told me he was getting all his affairs into order as he'd lost a number of friends over the last year or so.

I'm rambling again! I always do - especially at this late hour. But if you're meant to read it and get it, you will!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
3d

At 11 the kids become part of the system? That seems to be true. Japan would be better off if only one person in the family could work to sustain it. If there was one parent home, there would be less of a need for cram schools. These "schools" are appropriately named. They cram useless information into student brains while the parents cram money into the "school" bank accounts. All this to wear a diaper on one's face while waking down the street with one's face buried into a mobile phone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture