The new school year has begun. After last year’s with the daily drama manufactured by the med school, things are placid this year. I am in a mild panic that there is something major that requires my attention that I am ignoring but I can’t find it if there is. No syllabus changes, no need to rework lesson plans weekly. Yes, I have had the expensive change to my I OS that messed up my lesson one week and sent me scrambling to find a solution. One has been found but cost me roughly $100 and even with it, can no longer connect my iPad Pro to the TV for Amazon Prime movies. This is a recurring problem of technological revenge that is not due to my employers changing anything.

In early April the med school held a required meeting. I was loath to attend as it proved to be worse than a waste of time last year as the planning I did based upon what was decided at that meeting was rendered unusable the night before classes began. It turned out to be a fruitful endeavor this year. I was not the only one angered over what we went through the previous year and this time, others were vocal about it. We learned the Sub Director (SD) who caused much of the problems has been reassigned to data entry. They are no longer involved with education.

One of the things that caused me so much grief last year was that I was told to include expansion materials as my classes were of the most advanced English competent students of the school year and the book below their abilities. But this ran counter to the demand that all students receive the same material regardless of their levels and teachers. I’m experienced, 20 years teaching at that school, over 25 teaching overall; I have learned to ignore mutually exclusive demands and proceeded to provided instruction outside of the narrow confines of the textbook.

And how the kiddies did fuss and howl. The eve before returning after summer vacation I learned that 4 students had been transferred to other classes and that 3 others had also requested to change but theirs were declined. A main reason cited was that I would not confine myself to the material in the textbook. At the April kickoff meeting I was handed the comments from my students from the year end survey. Many commented positively specifically on the fact that I included materials that were outside the textbook. I wished to share these with you but cannot find where they have ended up, a common feature of having to work at the dinning room table and having to pile whatever I am working on atop of stacked of papers which need to be moved for the Roomba or when we have visitors. Spend more time trying to figure out what I was working on when interrupted and then where it went so that I can resume than I do working. You would be amused to see the gulf between what the school was telling me about what the students were saying and what the students said.

Also learned that the Japanese MD in charge of the English language department is the one behind the imperative that all classes be taught the exact same materials with the exact same methods. She was double masked at the meeting, the only one masked. There is some drama here as one of the teachers not only skipped the kickoff meeting, they have missed the first two weeks of class and has yet to communicate with nor respond to the school. So last week was a great shuffling of classes as the rest of the teachers absorbed this teacher’s assigned students. Nothing that required any great effort on my part though.

Were it not for my kids, I would be nothing but relieved to be free of the preexwife’s worsening Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde routine. However, the Kid’s schedule renders my hopes of doing things with them or as a family empty. Last weekend was the Kanda Matsuri. We had been able to participate the previous two years and I had hoped to carry on this as a family tradition. But the preexwife has the Kid enrolled in cram school so they had class and tests that weekend. True, I have not gone to a single meeting of the festival group this year due to the pending (?) divorce, but even if I did, we would not be able to go because of cram school. Even if relations with the preexwife were good, at 11 the kid is at the age where Japanese society removes them from most of family life. So why am I even worry about that aspect of all this?

A calm discussion that came from another unsolicited attack from the preexwife resulted in her offering to refund the money I paid towards the mortgage before learning of the horrors my citizenship would send our way if I was part owner of our home. While I did stop paying for that purpose, I kept paying the same amount towards the “house” for living expenses, we just didn’t record these payments in the say manner. Not sure why she only will refund that portion of what I paid during the 20 years of living in this house, and while a sizable amount of cash, if she comes through with it, it is paltry compared to what I have paid and more so when the loss of income I suffered on her request to limit my work hours so that I could help around the house. It is better than nothing but raises another issue. With this refund and that of my life insurance I’ll have quite a lot of cash to bring back to the States with me. How does one do that now? Used traveler’s queues in the past. Are those still usable? Had difficulty using them close to 15 years when last in the States. The place I used to buy them in Tokyo is no more.

We went camping during Golden week again this year. Last year’s camping trip during this holiday was terrible. The Kid decided they just were going to do nothing. After I threatening that it would be the last camping trip if they didn’t lend a hand setting, preexwife got angerered at me and told be she would handles it. It far less time than it took for me to get angry with the Kid, she blew up at them and us all that that trip was our last camping. I agreed. But, then she scheduled another just a couple of months later. The kid was well behaved at this one but preexwife was not. I think I have shared the play by play of this earlier. This year’s GW trip was perfect though.

Made some new ghosts at the marina our second day of the trip. We have gone to their Children’s Day event for several years now. The Kid has always been on their best behavior for it. For an unbelievable small sum per person, we can use or ride a wide variety water craft for a full day. The Kid’s favorite was the narrowest kayak which we allowed them to take out on the lake on their own. There were many life guards on duty on a variety of boats, so they were closely looked after while mom and dad watched from shore. I burned the image of the Kid in their yellow kayak facing me with blue paddles on deep blue water, medium blue sky, farther out than the red two person kayak passing between them and I, with the ferry on the left and numerous kayakers and paddle boarders all about, backdropped by the far shore. Perfect weather that day. Does she really want this to end?

The rain started early the next morning and we had to pack up in the rain. We always prepare for this as the weather is always iffy but this is the first time we had to put it in to practice. We prepared well and got out wet but in good order. Took me a full week and a half to clean, dry, air out and pack everything away though. Lots of mud. We have been really lucky in that although we often encounter rain during our camping trips, we hadn’t on the day we broke camp. Not even something to complain about, despite the work to clean it; part of camping. It was however a major reason for my relative silence of late. Exhausted.

There has been so much more that has happened I wanted to write about but has been lost in the mud washed off from waterlogged camping gear. I am in a state of limbo knowing I must leave but not when. Like the Dark Side, it clouds everything, giving life an artificial quality to it.