Most of my classes being off this week due to Golden week, I had only one today. There being no desire within my heart to sit around the what I learned a couple of moths ago had long before that stopped being a home and not able to get anything done under the interrupting eye of the preexwife, I wandered a bit. This had long been a pastime between classes and I even carried a pocket map book of Tokyo in which I highlighted the routes I took and any points of interest along the way. These of course, were places I wanted to return to with my wife, though we rarely were able to. Today’s path was between the two stations I have been walking between a lot of late, but along a different route. A route that is or was very well known to me as I have taken it countless times in the past. A route lined with various Japanese handicraft stores where I have shopped for gifts for the preexwife. There is also a randoseru shop there that drew us to the shopping arcade as a family a little more than 6 years ago. The handmade kaleidoscope store that the kids loved and in which we spent some time in was still there. Many others I knew well were not.

We used to go through these stores and shops and others like them looking for accents for our home, often more idea shopping than anything else, but time spent pleasantly nonetheless. Even when alone, seeing ideas to share was a comfort. Even though we may not buy anything there and despite not necessarily wanting to, the thinking about how something seen in such places may add ambiance to our home was pleasing.

No such feelings now. It was more than just knowing I could no longer afford them for I have been facing that reality for 5 years now. True, while sinking, hope that my financial situation would improve was still afloat. Something stronger. They simply held no interest anymore. I have no place for them as I currently have no place. Have no desire to bring anymore back to the States with me. Not only do I not have a place there either, such things hold memories for me. I remember the circumstances under which I bought each sake cup, ukiyoe, urushiware piece. What memories would such things purchased now conjure up?

Today I realized something, I no longer live in Japan; I reside here, exist here but no longer live here.

This came to me slowly. I understood it within seconds after entering the first store and turned to my wife to remark about something and realizing I was only seeing her in my mind, a memory from an earlier visit, a ghost. Realized it, but did not yet understand what its truth was. This played out repeatedly as I walked through this shopping area underneath the tracks between Akihabara and Okachimachi. I walked past many new and newish bars, cafes and restaurants some of which I had long wanted to take my wife to, but as had been more the norm than not, I either had the time but not they money to suggest any of them or the opposite, had the money but not the time. That was changing however as 2019 ended and 2020 began.

Before the panic, there was still the hope that someday we would be able to visit some of these places. Not now. All hopes and dreams for the future haven’t been crushed, they just simply ceased to be and the emptiness is palpable.

The situation with the kids is worse. Given that the oldest has no time for anything other than study and a much scaled down swimming routine, taking the kids to the park is all but impossible. We did go to park a couple a weeks ago. Probably the first time in over a year they were able to go though. This would have happened even without the panic which makes the 5 years it stole from us even worse. At least in my mind.

The fact that I will be leaving the family soon and the kids don’t know artificially alters what little we do do as a “family” for it is just pretend for me while still real to them. This is my last Golden week with them. We did many things and went many places during past Golden Week holidays. This year just one two night camping trip, spending the second day at a marina. That is due in part to how the holidays fall on the calendar but more because the Kid has cram school to go to most of their days off from elementary school. It was the camping trip last year in May that the Kid had a really bad attitude that ruined the trip for all of us. Despite my wife saying that we would not go camping again and I agreeing, she scheduled another for August. The Kid was on their best behavior for this one but Preexwife was not. Most miserable 2 days of my life. The only thing that kept me from walking away to the nearest convenience store to call a cab for the nearest train station to find my way back to the house leaving them to break camp on their own was that I had horribly injured my knee that day and could barely walk. We went on one more camping trip last year and that turned out nicely. Now, in addition to the hit and miss, great or horrible family trip outcomes, we have the fact that I know these will be our last together and the kids do not. I want more than anything for them to have great memories of this last trips together but have no control over that.

Have been writing this over the past few days. Tonight another major fight with the Kid caused a discussion with the afterwards. Not a fight, a discussion. Many things came up but little new. What was new is significant though. She has no recollection of the countless times times she told the Kid that if they did not do or stop doing something or acting a certain way, that we would cancel what ever was appropriate, such as camping again, of the very first time, going to a Christmas Market and to then feel sorry for them and allow it anyway.

During the day, she again acted as if she forgot she is throwing me out of her house but after the fight with the Kid, reaffirm that she is. She stated that she will not be keeping the house. Beside it seeming to me to be the night of folly to sell it, we-she got it at the absolute bottom of the market; the very next year real estate prices in the Tokyo area went up for the first time in many years. Great asset to keep until later in life to sell for even more. So why sell and buy a new residence at today’s market prices? I suspect it is to erase our time together from her memory as possible. But what about the kids? This is the only home they have ever known. Is she planning on moving to a different town as I am? So not only do the kids lose their father but all their friends too? What about the cats? Even condos often do not allow pets, though recently even rental properties are advertising as pet friendly. Still, will one allow FOUR cats in a two person apartment? In the first divorce “discussion” I asked who would look after the cats as it is I who does this and she flew in a rage and blamed me for us having cats. I fear for the cats. I have no idea what is going on with her, but before the fireworks today, she had a worn out and worried look to her eyes that I had yet to see. The discussion seemed to bring her relief. I have long felt that she had some constitutional need to pick fights with me. This does not confirm it but does lead credence to that felling.

To those of you who have gone through divorce I ask, why does knowing she is going to sell the house hurt so much? I’m leaving anyway, am making preparations to do so. While discussing the fact of my departure causes the acid pumps in my stomach to go into overdrive, hearing her say that she will not keep the house hurts bad. Why? Any ideas from those of you who have gone through this?