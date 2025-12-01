Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

David Taylor
9h

When it comes to ghosts I think the word means different things to different people. I tend to use the word spirit and believe we all have a spirit that immortal and that spirit attaches itself to a body at the beginning of each physical life. That spirit acts via the brain which is a physical filter and only allows enough information in for us to function in this physical life. But the greater reality is so much more and contains all of the past, present and future as well as all possible alternative timelines all at once. Our "reality" is not even 1% of all that is. As an analogy, a TV signal can be broadcast and has both audio and video information. My radio if tuned to the right frequency could received the audio without ever being able to comprehend the visual aspect of the broadcast. And yet the visual element still exists. Or back when I was a kid colour TV was already a thing but we could only afford a back and white tv set. How much richer everything seemed when we were finally able to upgrade. So if you accept that our perception is so incredibly limited in this physical existence, whether you believe in ghosts, spirits or life after death or not, any person with any intelligence would surely admit to the possibility of such. Far too much to go into here but hope you get the gist of it and perhaps after doing your own research it might provide you with some comfort.

On a more down to earth level, just think of the wonderful experience you parents must have had coming to Japan and seeing a totally different world that they could not even have begun to imagine if you hadn't settled there all those years ago. And also feel happy that the distance apart made you appreciate the limited times that you were able to be together so much more than if you just lived next door or down the road.

Jimmy Gleeson
2d

If you could read my mind love,

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old-time movie

About a ghost in a wishing well

In a castle dark, or a fortress strong

with chains around my feet,

You know that ghost is me

And you will never be set free

As long as I'm a ghost, you can't see.

You are the ghost haunting the present with your memories of the past.

I don't know what to tell you, but sometimes I feel that I am not real. That maybe I have already passed on and those who were a part of my previous life, simply have gone on with theirs without any fanfare. And that's okay.

The default position of the world is "don't care." While I would love for people to take note of my passing, the truth is, I do the same. There are people I look up who have passed away, not realizing that they had already gone on. These are celebrities and sometimes family members and friends. I do take note. But do I break out and really take note of them? I'd probably spent more time on an Abe Vagoda drawing than thinking of many others in my life.

There was this karaoke singer named Reece, and I got the privilege of spending time with him. He bought me a beer and we had fun and joked around. He passed away. Another friend stated he died from Covid, but he had heart issues long before Covid was around. I was saddened by it, remembered great times we had together, and remembered the songs he would sing. But aside from moments where I would reflect upon him, there are just unpercolated memories of his time on this earth. Reece would also travel from North Carolina to Georgia just to sing with our group of friends.

There was also a guy named Steve who got divorced around the time of Covid. He had some sort of degenerative dementia and decided that such a thing gave him sanction to cheat on his wife. Hard to know how much of his behavior was due to his condition, or how much of it was that he just wanted an excuse. There is a lot of that in my "reality."

I like your post about ghosts, and that maybe they are simply the memories underneath the VCR record of life that gets recorded over, but the images of those times still remain like a ghost image on the tape. Only, I think memories of the past sometimes become more vibrant and visible than the new reality that supplants it.

