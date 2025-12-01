I neither believe in ghosts nor do I disbelieve in them. I do believe that the phenomenon is real, but what is it? Too many people experience something, whatever it is, for there to be nothing. But what is it? Is it an internal experience or from outside the body? For me, my ghosts are memories or from memories. Memory is far from infallible, and thus, one must presume, all that are derived from them. How about ghosts from before I was born? Not difficult to explain.

The easiest explanation is as a reenactor and history buff, it is easy for me to visit a battle field and see the battle line emerge from the woods, to hear the sounds and smell the powder. My memories from large scale reenactments and readings imposed upon a landscape I am viewing in person for the first time. From this it is a small step to understand how stories we have heard, movies we have watched and photographs we have seen can also be combined to form ghosts. Does this account for all ghost stories? No. But it does for the ones I see.

There are three routes I take from my apartment to the house. Which one taken is dependent upon my mode of transport, but all three follow the same for the first half of the trip. All three take me past where a South American cuisine restaurant we were regulars, once was. It was operated my a Peruvian woman and her half Peruvian/ Japanese sons. We enjoyed many meals there with the in-laws or just the three of us. At my request, my wife treated me to lunch there for my birthday several years ago. It went out of business before the panic. If you were to look at where it was, you’ll see the Chinese restaurant that moved in after it went under. I see the South American restaurant, the family who ran it, my wife and son, and the table for two we sat at for my birthday lunch.

As I turn right to cross the tracks just past the station, on my right and on the second floor was another family owned and operated restaurant. This one served Italian fare, the chef the husband and father, the waitress his wife and the mother of the young child who was often present. We frequented this fine restaurant too, until the moved to a location that was just beyond our walking distance for a nice dinner. They had parking but then I wouldn’t be able to enjoy wine with dinner if I drove. We never patronized their new location and it did not survive long there.

After crossing the tracks, on the right is a new convenience store. If I were to turn right after passing it, I would walk past the post in the middle of the sidewalk that prevents cars from driving on the sidewalk that my son rode his bicycle into.

To the left, after crossing the tracks, is a brand new apartment building built where a branch of the city library once stood. I have dropped off, picked up and waited for my wife and son here many times as well as dropped books into the drop box for them over the years.

In the background, behind the 7-11 sign, is the new apartment building built where the library was. The pole in the foreground is the one my son ran into. He said he was “boushiteru”, vegging out, and did not see it.

Close up of the pile he hit, and the mark he has left upon the world with his front tire; still there 3 years later.

Turning left after passing where the library used to be, I travel down hill past the Doin where they practiced a martial art. Here too I would wait for the first session to end and my son and I would cycle home as my wife would stay for the last session which ended after his bed time. On the left is my new gas station, the one I used for close to 20 years closed a little while ago necessitating choosing a new one. At the base of the hill is a traffic light. I turn right here regardless of my conveyance.

If on my bike, I take the second left as this was the route my son and I took after his martial arts practice. If on foot, I continue past for another two narrow blocks and then turn left. This takes me to the far side from the house of one of the two parks we frequented the most. I invariably walk through the park, seeing ghosts from the many visits here. I see my young son wearing a jacket a friend of mine gave him, standing next to a cherry tree with blossoms on tiny branches low enough to be in the close up photo I took of him. I see us enjoying one of our many picnics on one of the two mounds in the park, my son playing on the slide, swinging on the swing, myself pushing him on the swing. I see him chasing butterflies with his net. I see him climbing bizarrely twisted and bent trees that were cut down a few years ago. I hear the woodpecker that surprised us once, a year or two before the panic.

Just behind and to the left of the tree in the center is where we would spread our picnic sheet and enjoy lunch. The benches seen here would serve as tables for things we didn’t want on the ground and did not have room for on the picnic sheet.

The tree at the left is the one I photographed my son next to when the cherry b;Odeon’s were in bloom. Near the right you can see the same benches in the previous photo, to their left is the tree that is in the center of that photo.

If driving the mini van, I go past both turnoffs to the next traffic light to turn left. This road takes me past the same park, on the left and on the right, where an ancient grocery store once stood. My wife and I frequented it as they had low prices. After our son was born, we stopped in there for drinks or snacks. It was torn down when my son was too young to remember and replaced with houses, one of which is the home of one of his daycare teachers. Just past here, all three routes rejoin for the rest of the way to the home turned house.

A block past the Kaido, on the right, is the park closest to the house. It here, of all the parks were used to visit, that we have spent the most time. It here where the summer Oban dance and festival was held before the panic killed it. I see my son running around with his friends in his jimbei playing with cheap carni toys that brought him more joy for the short time they lasted than most of his other, better built toys. I hear the music, blasted over speakers and the drum, played live my locals, usually children. I smell the popcorn and taste the draft beer my wife and I enjoyed as our son had his snow-cone.

While I was unable to capture in any one photo the entirety of the haunted ground of this park, this view captures most of the ghosts of the past 12 years.

At the T intersection ending this street, I turn right and cross the creek from which I rescued Hoki who would become my son’s cat and sadly, found the remains of his sibling whom I failed to save.

I rescued Hoki from here. I think he was looking after his sibling, not knowing it has passed away. I plan posts on Hoki and our other felines similar to that I wrote on Mia, but those have been postponed by events. Stay tuned.

The emotional pressure these ghosts create for me is suffocating, crushing. I feel as if about to implode, and at times, wish I would. I have been second guessing my decision to stay in the area. The news informing me that my father was taken from me has made me glad that I did.

My parents came across for a visit when their grandson was still young. I see them in the park closest to home, too, playing with their grandson. We took them to the Italian restaurant that was operated by the young married couple I wrote about earlier in this post. I can see dad on the steps to and from the restaurant. Can see him sitting to my right oblique across from me at the same place. I see him on the way there and the way back. There are few places in Japan where we spent time together, most of these are far from Tokyo and I am not likely to be able to visit those again. I find comfort trodding ground we walked together.