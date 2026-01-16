A statement more powerful, and with further reach than “There are only two genders.”, for exploding heads is, “It is illegal to use the Social Security Number as an ID number.” Sorry, those with exploding heads, it is true. Recently, my mom thought she lost her original SSN card and called the Social Security office for a new one. In the conversation, the S. S. Employee stated that SSNs were issued at birth, by the hospital. My mom, who is in her 70s, corrected him with the fact that hers was not issued until she applied for her first job and that those of myself and siblings were not issued until she opened bank accounts for us. The S. S. Flunky called my mom a liar and a conspiracy nut job. Well, she happened to find her original SSN card where it states it is not to be used for identification. She just sent me a pic of it. Enjoy.

In the late 90s, the first place visited by all foreign students on my college campus, and I have to believe all others in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave was the campus S. S. Office where each was issued a SSN card with “Not for Employment Purposes” printed upon it.

8 or 9 years ago now, to find out if the highly paid experts or myself was correct on how banks in Japan would react to the U.S. FATCA law, I opened a bank account in a regional bank and was for the first time in over 20 years of living in Japan required to provide my U.S. SSN #.

The are many lessons in this progression that has taken place over the span of 5 generations.