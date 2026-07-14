Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
14h

Good luck with the dinner. If it goes ahead try to do something to break the pattern of him suddenly going cold on you at the end. Maybe parting on neutral territory rather than going into the house? Just a thought.

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
17h

I hope you get that dinner with your son.

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