Today was another Ukiyoe day. After class in Ryogoku I braved the sun and heat, no small thing today, to take photos that I hope will more closely align with the Ukiyoe of Mt. and the famous Ryogoku Bridge I shared with you recently. I then headed for the Matsuzakaya Department Store in Ueno which has a history old enough to itself be depicted in Edo Era ukiyoe for a fine art exhibition. I saw online that a major seller of ukiyoe had a display here and I wanted to have a look see. They did not have much on display but what they had was impressive. Actual Edo Era made prints of exceptional quality and condition....priced at more than my parents’ home. I had also only recently learned that Ueno park was having a Summer festival and I hoped to find a seller there from whom I bought several prints from earlier this year. He had many triptych ukiyoe that I did not have to look through the last time I was there.

I found several that he had to offer that I desired but were beyond my budget. I sorted through them again and settled on four. His prices are not bad, in fact, in an air conditioned gallery in Jimbocho would be considered quite good. However, I have found many at the same quality or higher for less and he offered only a small discount. I have but little doubt that had not my confidence been destroyed by the divorce, I could have talked him down considerably for many I have shopped with have expressed their acclaim at my once held ability to talk down prices. Still, I got nice sets for reasonable prices. He recognized me from before and we had a nice though brief conversation. My Lord, was it hot under the fly. Pursuing other venders, I found two other prints for great prices and they two came home with me.

Getting home I find a box outside my door with ten more ukiyoe prints bought on Mercari. One of these is of the very area I just bought the prints I just told you about. Sorry for the lack of sharpness as I am compelled to use the photo provided by the seller,

This is the southern end of Ueno park. At a later date I will strive to get a modern view from the same perspective. It will be challenging as it will require me to stand in the middle of what is now a busy road. Up the road to the left a wee bit and then to left is where the flea market was held. The road to the right takes one today to Ueno station. The route in the center, through the long lost gate, take you through Ueno park, Ueno Toshogu, Tokyo’s best kept secret, is on the left as is Ueno Zoo just past the place eternal repose for Tokugawa Ieyasu. Continuing on you will eventually find yourself in front of the National Museum Complex. This print is one of the few of this group that compelled me to buy the lot. Well worth it.

The best news, if it actually comes to be, is that my son and I are to dine together tomorrow for the first time in four months. Having trouble setting the time and place, so I am less than confident that it will actually happen but I remain hopeful.