….rolling rolling rolling home, BLIND DRUNK.

Yesterday was payday. I was shocked. I knew I would be earning considerably more with the new classes I picked up but yesterday’s was the largest payday I have had since the panic began. I have another largish one the last business day of the month, too.

Cashed out my local life insurance policy yesterday too. Will be receiving a massive amount as a refund soon. These developments and the settlement from my X, not doing great but no longer in immediate danger of foundering. Still have two kleptocratic states turning over stones in hopes of finding pennies, so it is doubtful my position of relative will be of long endurance, but for now, I am breathing easier on this front.