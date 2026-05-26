Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
1d

The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails. – William Arthur Ward

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
1d

Hurray, that's awesome news!!!

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