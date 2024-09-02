I have not posted recently for a number of reasons. On the negative side of the ledger, things are bad in every aspect of life. This month, after paying the last two bills I will have ¥10,000 in my ready reserve fund. I will have to begin cashing in ¥500 coins to make my daily expenses of going to work. This is bad, very, very bad.

With the family, every utterance on my part leads to a fight. My wife refuses to return to the office to work. Her being home means that what I do is greatly restricted as I cannot interrupt her nor even allow her to be interrupted; I cannot barge in on a zoom meeting. when the kids are doing homework, they do so around the dinning table, which has been my work station for the past 4 1/2 years, with my wife and they fighting over getting their homework done. No one cares about interrupting me, which leads to fights and greater interruptions. She has taken to carrying her idiot phone with her around the house so that she can listen to prerecorded lectures, news and what not, at double speed. No knowing when this is work related, I do not interrupt. So communication between us is less than that I have with students I meet weekly. This has contributed if not caused her to speak exceptionally fast, which when added to her long ago acquired habit of speaking under her breath and facing away from me and then blowing up when I ask her what she is saying, makes what little communication coming from her unintelligible. Bring this up caused yet another fight. Most of these issues and others predate the panic but have grown to monstrous proportions this past 4 1/2 years with my wife working from home all the time daily and with myself mostly at home. My loss of work and earnings does nothing to alleviate these either.

We also had a summer break, well the kids and my university classes did. Wife had some days off too. We went camping twice, each of which came with heat exhaustion for me. Several other events the kids participated in also led to heat exhaustion for myself. One due to last minute changes in scheduling that meant I suddenly found myself outside in the heat for 7 hours with only 1 litter of tea. The sudden schedule changes my wife makes on my behalf is another huge source of friction. Had at least four over the past weekend alone.

While on the first of our two summer camping trips, another sudden change in plan had me, instead of my wife, accompanying the kids on an inflatable obstacle course at a beach. I was glad for this change, but the suddenness of it caused another fight as she was angry I needed to run back to the car to get my bathing suit. The plan was for me to sit in the air conditioned hotel lobby with my iPad. After all that unpleasantness, we finally swim out to the rafts upon which the obstacles are riding. Ever seen those clips online of someone sitting on a large inflatable raft when someone jumps on it and propels the unsuspecting person way up into the air? These rafts were similar in size and properties. Jumping from the first raft to the next, the surface constantly changing due to all the people already atop it, I twisted my knee horribly. That was three weeks ago. Been hobbling around with a cane ever since and it was only last Friday night was I finally able to sleep through out the night without my knee waking me up. Wife is pissed I am unable to move as quickly as before.

It was a good “vacation”.

Sadly, as one of my last posts, perhaps it was my last, before the summer “break” informed you, I received an email filled with nonsense and madness from my one remaining university employer. I responded the following day and on Saturday I received an email that justified their changes, which to inform those who did not read my earlier posting and remind those who did, are filled with mutually exclusive goals such as having standardized tests that also differ to match the stratified classes we have. It also gave ideas for how the next test will be conducted. Classes start back in two days and we again have no idea of the format of the test nor its contents. Discussion on testing skills that the course does not focus on, such as making it an oral exam after they forced us to change it into little more than vocabulary course, continue. We must follow the syllabus, but they changed it several times during the course and changed the grading system after the mid term test was completed. I also learned the reason behind using the same textbook for all levels of classes; pride. The students pride is such that they cannot bear using different textbooks. Funny, it took 20 years to learn that. Anyway, with being allowed to use and add what was appropriate for the classes we taught and to write our own tests, this was not a big issue. We made it work for the entirety of my time there until last year. But now, we must also give them the same test too.

Today, the gut punch. I have thus far been CCed on three emails sent to three other teachers. When I started writing this before breaking for lunch, it was two. 4 of my students have apparently complained that my classes are too high level for them and have asked to be reassigned to other classes. The emails were informing the other teachers of the new additions to their classes. The latest email also stated that the teacher receiving one of the refugees from my classes is also losing a student for the same reason and that the number of students they will have in class will not change. Given the sizes of the class rooms, I have no idea where my students going to the other two teachers will sit in their new classes. But that is not my problem. In my 25 years teaching in Japan and 20 at this school, never have I had such an occurrence nor have I even heard of one. All four are from the same class, a full third of that class. The final scores they received from the materials I was allowed to score were, 78% (2 students) 83% and 96%. However, I have no idea how they did on the semester final as we were not allowed to grade those and the school has not made the grades available to me. They also “adjusted” the scores I turned in, so I do not even know what those ended up as either. Rest assured, it will be myself who is faulted for this.

In the past, I was so unpopular at this school that many of my 1st students would populate my medical discussion class as second year students with many auditing it as 3rd, 4th and sometimes even as 5th year students. NOTE med schools in Japan are 6 year schools. Image the level of unpopularity a teacher must have for students to sign up for their elective class for 1, 2 or even 3 years for zero credit. Why, I should shut up and count myself lucky that they didn’t fire me years ago. But that was before. That was before the panic.

Already perplexed about what to do in class this Wednesday, I am dead in the water now.

The positive side was the camping trips. Not positive for me but at least the kids had fun. That was good. They have so little opportunity to do anything except study and take tests. Things with my other two somewhat year round employers are going well. Sadly, I cannot pay my bills with what I earn from them alone. Maybe, I can change that.