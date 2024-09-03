Yesterday afternoon we finally received an email on the testing for the second semester. This contained changes from what was discussed just before summer vacation, as gleaned from what little I could see without opening the email. This has been changed twice since then. One of the other teachers stated that they too are not looking forward to class tomorrow and that they have no idea what to tell the students about the testing. There has been much back and forth but I have not open any emails as it is too close to the first day of class and the fact that they have announced two changes already (I do not know the nature of the changes as I have not opened the emails) I will wait until I on my way in to see what they finally decided, which is likely to be changed again anyway. I have other obligations to meet and cannot neglect these because they cannot get their act together.

The update however is based on the latest of the several emails, the only one addressed to me only and is about the students who fled my class.

A total of 7 students requested to be reassigned from my class. The four I wrote about earlier due to the class being too high level for them and 3 others who state that my teaching method does not suit them. I replied that none of the students this year has experienced my teaching method as we are not allowed to use our own methods. I also stated that I wonder what use it is to change classes when all take the same test.

Below are translations of some of the comments from my students from the semester end questionnaire and my comments, which I plan on sending to the SD.

“If there are any changes to the test schedule, please let us know as soon as possible. And I would like you to conduct word tests.”

Apparently, as at least one other teacher was angered by this too, the new subdirector (SD) has been telling the students things that she does not tell at least some of the teachers. When and how the tests are to be conducted among these. All the teachers who taught the textbook last year have repeatedly told the new SD that it takes 1 and 1/2 weeks minimum to cover all the material in a single unit without giving a quiz each week. We are instructed to cover an entire unit AND a quiz for the previous unit each week. As I stated earlier, We teachers will get the blame, and clearly my students are placing it on me.

“I would like you to avoid deviating from the schedule. Please stop focusing on other tasks while neglecting the textbook. It seems like the priorities are off.”

The schedule cannot be met as outlined above. We are also to provide material that is appropriate for the level of our individual classes which is not in the textbook.

“It seems like the burden of this group is greater compared to other classes.”

This is from one of the two highest ability classes. How would the burden of the lower classes not seem less? Yes, we are to provide exactly the same experience for each class, something that simply cannot be accomplished, but wouldn’t an equally burdensome load for each class be more or less burdensome for the lower and higher level classes?

“I would like the curriculum to be aligned with that of other classes.”

Again, the spectrum of class levels covers false beginner through native level, how would this be possible?

“I would like the class content to be more aligned with the syllabus.”

The syllabus that changes suddenly and without notice.

I was also informed that I will have two new students joining my class. Both failed in their medical courses last year and are retaking the entire first year as is common policy in Japan.

On one of these, the following was sent, “( She is still shocked and depressed, so she hasn’t been ready to come to school yet. She might be absent tomorrow.)”.

I had two for certain and one other possible medical student and two nursing students who suffered from mental health issues last year. In the preceding 18 years I had only one student at this same school who suffered from mental or emotional health issues.

I have no clue what I am going to do in class tomorrow. Frankly, if I had other sources of income, I wouldn’t even bother going in.