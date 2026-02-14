HA!
Annnnnd Another!
I typed my last at a newly opened branch of a chain ramen/Chinese restaurant that I often eat at in Akihabara and sometimes did near the house. This one is right behind the grocery store I just posted about. After eating, I went to pay the tab and lo and behold, they too have self checkout only!
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
You're becoming the DJ Khaled of the digital age.
The good news, pretty soon we won't be paying for things ourselves, but our AI will do it for us. We just express a neeed, and if it is within their power, you will receive it via Amazon or Instacart, lickity split!