My tent arrived late last night in a large, heavy box; not a small light one as did my first attempt to get a bargain on a tent that alerted me to the fact that an error had been made.

Despite my gaff, I still took a wee bit ‘o a risk with this one. The listing did not state if the inner tent was included. From experience with the family tent and shopping for tents I learned that for these “caterpillar” tents, the inner tent usually comes with and it there are multiple flys, usually only one pair of fly poles are included. Expecting to need to buy at least a couple sets of fly poles for the tent, I went to the maker’s website to find which ones fit. Actually, I was looking for the correct length so that I could see if I could find less expensive ones the same length. Turns out that this makers are the cheapest available.

While looking at the accessories for this model of tent, I noticed two styles of inner tent available. This led me to suspect that perhaps this tent did not have it included. The instructions that came with the tent state that both the inner tent and fly poles must be purchased separately. This did not bother me as there are many small tents that easily fit inside the outer tent for as low as 2000 yen available online. I would rather not have to pay any more but if I needed to, this is not too much. Less than a meal and a beer through the ones that I liked best are closer to 5000 yen.

My intent was to it take down by the river today to set it up, air it out and survey its condition. The listing stated that some of the seam sealant was peeling so I picked up seam seal at Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara Thursday before classes there. I would also then see if it came with the inner tent and if more fly poles were required. Rain all day today. Letting the seller know that it was not a complaint, that I just wanted to know as soon as possible what was was needed to suit me needs and the weather preventing me from discovering it for myself, I asked if the inner tent and fly poles were included. Inner tent, yes, fly poles, no. Great!

The fly poles I bought earlier with what I thought was a full tent just happened to be to be the correct size for the tent I ended up with and knowing how many more I need, I ordered those a few moments ago.

My plans to set it up are on hold as rain is forecast for every day save two non consecutive days at least through to a week from Monday. I was hoping to be able to post pics of it along with the few items I got at great prices from a local everything store last evening which include a camp chair with cup holder, which is an upgrade from the expensive ones we have and for just 1500 yen, and a foldable camp stove. Most campsites in Japan lack fire pits. If you want to build a camp fire, you must use a takibidai, (portable) fire pit. These tend to be pricey. Got one on sale and it is small enough to easily carry.

I also found a thin sleeping bag for 3000 yen. It is so thin and rolls up to fit inside such a tiny bag that I do not expect it to keep me warm in the winter despite it being rated for year round use, but if it can replace one or possibly two of my thicker wool blankets it will save on space and room. At the very least, it will make for a good mattress.

Despite have a folding, wooden, deck table, the one I expect a fight over when I leave, I am still hopeful of finding a decent camp table for cheap. I plan to use the wooden table in the apartment and it is rather heavy and bulky. It may not fit inside my bike pulled trailer. It is also probably too high for camp chairs which tend to be rather low. At least the ones available in Japan. The only other things I think I’ll need are cooking and dinning utensils. A drying rack would be nice too. We’ll see.