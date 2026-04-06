Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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JC's avatar
JC
2d

My friend, I've been waiting to hear this feeling (I remember it well): " For the first time in over a decade, I realized that I ordered what I wanted without having to explain why I wanted to eat or drink each item AND, neither had to suffer my wife eating what I ordered and/or having to eat what she ordered but was too full to finish. I ate and drank what I wanted; nothing less, nothing more. My word, what a feeling! "

I'm glad you are starting to find your feet, your stomach, and your heart again.

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
1d

Good idea. Avoid ghosts at all costs. Spend those costs on tasty foods instead.

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