One of the many posts that are in various stages of development is the second I started on this year. That one is a ghost hunting trek as I visit places I took my parents for New Year when they last visited.

This excursion differs in that I have a long history with the area that stretches back to the early 90s when I first came to Japan courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club. Indeed, here too are memories of visits with my wife, she and her mother and later she and our son. But these are few and layered into many others from both before and after.

There used to be quite a few antique stores ion Harajuku. One had an excellent sennit hat that would have been perfect for both my Mex war and Civil War naval impressions, reenactors talk. Not having a price tag, I enquired how much it cost. The clerks didn’t know, said the manager would need to be asked. I asked them to do so, but the manager was not present. The same conversation took place countless times for a decade since my time in Japan in the navy, 1992-94, in college in 98 and again several times after graduation and here to work starting in 2000. This serves as a good stand in for the whole area, little change for a decade of multiple trips, then suddenly, lots of changes. A few years after moving to Tokyo for work, the antique store was replaced with a lingerie store. I saw for the first time this time to the area that this too has been replaced my Lush, the perfumed soap store that can be smelled a block away.

This trip had a specific mission, one that failed successfully, or is it “successfully failed”? Early in my relationship with my now exwife, not even sure if we were engaged yet, though we may have been newly weds, don’t remember, but a long time ago either way, an elderly relative of hers passed away. While clearing out the house, her family found a set of high quality, hand made reprints of ukiyoe, Japanese wood block prints. They were going to throw them out but someone recalled that I liked ukiyoe and they were given to me. I bought a frame that is easy to change whatever is in it and changed the prints to match the seasons. When I moved out, preexwife claimed them.

There once were numerous souvenir shops, art stores and antique shops specializing in ukiyoe in Harajuku. Over the past 30 plus years most of these have gone out of business. Two did survive and I planned on buying one or more pieces to replace what I lost. It is not my intent to replace them in number nor content, though there are a few individual prints I would like to. I came to Japan for reasons other than marriage to a local and I planned to return home to the U.S. with a modest collection of traditional Japanese arts and crafts and these two stores never disappointed. Until Friday.

Arriving at the first, I was devastated to see mostly empty shelves, they obviously were not in business. The owner saw me, ran to the door and pointed to a sign that told they were closed for renovations and would reopen in May. I am thankful, as this store has a long history predating my patronage and I would hate for them to go out of business. Still, not able to shop with them Friday.

The other store is a different manner. Since the early 90s, I shopped there for gifts for friends, family and myself. The facade of the building looked like a Japanese shrine and its 4 floors offered everything to mass produced modern wares to antique Japanese furniture. They had at least two dealers selling antique antique ukiyoe and high quality, hand made reprints. The only things they did not have were real bushi swords. The sinking Japanese economy had been taking this business down with it. Over the years prior to the panic, the loss of vendors caused a continuing contraction as they consolidated those remainingj onto to first three then two floors. Fewer antiques, but still had some. Covid all but did them in. They sold their building and are in a much smaller one on a side street. Still a souvenir store but not for someone who has long been in Japan and looking for the unique and special. The only antiques, and not sure these really are, were used kimono and obi, the sash that closes the kimono. Their current two floors have less area combined than just one of the former location. I would still recommend it for first time visitors, but it no longer has anything to offer me.

Oriental Bazaar’s former location.

Oriental Bazaar’s current location.

Long ago, I used to meet students at coffee houses in this area for private lessons. I knew the area well. Some businesses and buildings remain, but not much from my first visit here over 30 years ago. Kiddiland is still there. The building and stone facade reminiscent of the foundation of a Japanese castle that until the panic killed them, housed Brooks Brothers, is still extant but is partially masked by the new tenant’s facade.

If you look closely, through the metal facade, you can see the stone of the old Brooks Brothers store.

Buildings that had long hosted various businesses over the years are gone, some already replaced. One building, that I remember the one that was torn down so that it could be built, being built, is undergoing partial renovations. That’s wild.

I remember seeing the building replaced by this one being built. This is the third building on this lot I have seen during my lifetime in Japan. To the left of the building can be seen a gray topped white wall. This masks whatever renovations they are carrying out.

Kitty corner from it was this.

Condomania.

Which, has been replaced by this.

The vantage point differs from that of the photo preceding this one, but they occupy the same spot, at different times.

Opposite both of these was this.

Now gone.

The hair salon I got free hair cuts in while in college is still in business with the same sign! They offered free cuts to those who would allow themselves to be practice for their less experienced stylists. I generally went to a barber shop near my college but occasionally, when funds were tight, would go get some wild hair style for free in Omote-sando.

Still Waters, the hair salon that would cut your hair for free if you allowed them to practice on you.

Without anything like a schedule, I laid in bed later than I should have and thus ate a late, late brunch. I didn’t expect to have dinner down there but if I did end eating in the area, I wanted to eat a place I used to, long ago. They served a good meal at a nice price. The whole building is vacant. Soon to be torn down is my guess.

I realized I was near one of my favorite Japanese incense stores and went to “stock up” on their most exclusive scent. They do not even display it. I knew it was expensive, but the price had been increased since last I bought it. Although I planned on visiting this store and buying this exact incense, it was not on my mind as I prepared for the trip into this part of town and I didn’t even think of bringing my point card. “No problem.”, they said. “Just give us your email address and we can pull up your points.” Problem. They updated their system in 2021 and cards not used since before then lost their points. Hadn’t been there since the early days of the panic. Common problem. Same with the old stamp cards too. They change them every so often and unless you convert to the new card within a short time, you lose your points. Before despising point cards, I despised stamp cards. Got lots of stamps for my five, short and expensive sticks of Kyara incense, though. The two female clerks were masked.

I walked past my former favorite restaurant in the area long before I was hungry. After walking past where it once was, buying two Urushi, Japanese lacquerware, bowls at a special Muji store and then the incense, I sought out other venues to see how they looked now. One housed the Tokyo store for a fountain pen and ink store of a business based in Hamamatsu. Their ink was extremely popular with my fountain pen (FP) friends outside Japan. Through they kept irregular hours, it was easier for me to pick up inks for these friends once they had a store in town. I knew they had closed it and moved to a different location in Tokyo but still wanted to see the old place. I did see it but it is no longer accessible as the area fronting the condo it is a part of is now for the exclusive use of those residing there. The stationery cafe around the corner and down the street is still in business. Found a factory direct store for a large pottery manufacturer. Bought two small plates of a size that I lacked and often find myself in want of. Cheap. This was a nice find as a wonderfully inexpensive tableware store in the area that I have a long history with is sadly no more.

Harajuku station and the area around it has changed a lot. The old, unique station building has been replaced with a cookie cutter Ecute station/small shopping mall. It looks like they are building a modern mock up of the old building next to the new station, but I am not sure.

The former Harajuku Station. Not my photo…probably.

Same Building in 2020. It looks little different now. Have no idea what they are doing with it.

The New Harajuku Station. The old building is to the right behind the green screen.

Somewhat late by the time I am finally hungry, I am again shocked by the choices. Mexican, French, Italian, Chinese, curry restaurants aplenty, all of which are expensive in this area. Found a great, cheap chain izakaya, ¥80 yakitori and ¥190 mugs of beer, but they were full. After walking around for almost an hour, even the places I was not interested in were closing. Walking halfway down Omote-sando again, I turn down a street that my memory held to have many small eateries. Closed or past last order. Finally, now famished, I find a streak and BBQ place that was still opened. They also had craft beer. I had their combo plate of pulled pork and pork BBQ and something else (I forget what, it was a week ago now.) and two glasses of craft beer. Expensive, but excellent food and service. It was the kind of place that would have been fantastically enjoyable with the newlywed version of my wife and hell with her in recent years.

My second beer, an Imperial Stout, next to my emptied first, a Weizen. Both were excellent, the Stout the better of the two.

As I finished up, I realized a profound peace that I had until the week before forgotten could exist. For the first time in over a decade, I realized that I ordered what I wanted without having to explain why I wanted to eat or drink each item AND, neither had to suffer my wife eating what I ordered and/or having to eat what she ordered but was too full to finish. I ate and drank what I wanted; nothing less, nothing more. My word, what a feeling! This was true at the yakitori place in Kichijoji a week before but though I felt the same peaceful feeling, I was not aware of why.

Although my mission to find some ukiyoe failed, I scored two Urushi bowls to replace a little of what Urushi ware I lost, exclusive incense and two small ceramic dishes and a great dinner with awesome beer. And I was tired enough to get enough sleep to get up early the next day for an Ekikara hike. Failed successfully.

Below are some other now and then comparisons taken in the area.

2010

2026

2009

2026

I have more but cannot find the earlier photos.