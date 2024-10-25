Going through my in box to delete items of non immediate interest, I found this from 2 days ago.

https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/10/17/debt-colonization-ijapan/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CapitolBell&mkt_tok=ODI0LU1IVC0zMDQAAAGWVL1vLhNRIGIWYkYpTsl36uab9-wgRHC2n-5cVSJFc7WiqhFt7CT2bi-y2XAC8UiigBMQsm2xuftIOHf88jDQqNHUz4RDw3vNYDoDzXtrLIAOGVsr

The pension system in Japan is a black joke. Decades of shoddy book keeping “lost” the pensions of a large number of JNs. A big candle when it was discovered 15 or so years ago, I’m guessing. Have no idea what was ever done for hose whose pension records were corrupted, if anything. Then we have that fact that non Japanese can be barred from receiving a pension despite having to pay into it. They may have been rectified more recently but this far I have only heard rumors that it has. I await evidence.

This is yet another a reason that I find statement that Japan does not have inflation laughable. At the end of the last Bush’s and Obama’s administrations when the US was increasing the supply of dollars (quantitive easing or QE they called it) $800 billion dollars a month, I am certain that it was monthly but may have misremembered, Abe decided to keep the exchange rate as close to 100 yen per 1 USD. They only way to do so is to add a similar value of yen to the amount already in circulation. QE is widely pointed out as causing inflation in the US, so how can Japan increasing the amount of its currency to match the US’s not also cause inflation here? I am not an economist, so there may be other things down to soften the blow, but prices in everything I purchase has increased ever since I first arrived here in 1992. Their has been at least on point of time when deflation was a concern, but the trend has been ever increasing prices in everything, except my wages. But I digress.

Bottom line, Japan’s pension system is foundering due to the kleptocracy spending all the money on nopansu shabu shabu, year end parties and New Year’s parties, even during covid by the ministry of health welfare and rot gut. So, they will soon be grabbing homeless folks and turning them upside down to shake out the last 1 yen coin they have in their pockets. But before they do, they are shaking down we gaijin.

I have wondered if the trap is by design or accident. They invite us over to teach and other jobs, promising great rewards. We save or attempt to do so. Many became permanent residents, we used to actually have some solid benefits. Then they decide to change the law so that they can confiscate all our assets to pay for their pensions because they spent all the money and send us off broke back to our homelands.

I doubt the Japaneses are unique in this regard.