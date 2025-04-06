I have heard lots of logic contorting defenses of public health schemes but today I encountered a new one. Actually, the encounter began a day or two ago but it was not until today that one of the true believers clarified their position. The clarifier in this discussion is Canadian. At least one other from there and those from other countries with “free” universal health care schemes having been trying to tell me that their systems are in fact, free.

Today I learned that in their view, it is free because they already paid for it.

Hard break.

A new and improved problem confronts Kitsune. Today is an eagerly anticipated day, the day the trailer for my bike is to be delivered. Except, it is listed as having been delivered earlier today, but it hasn’t been. Not at my address anyway. Never have I encountered this before from Amazon. While hopeful it will arrive later today, I decided it would be a good idea to contact the seller to let them know there might be a problem. Their AI customer service bot directed me to contact Amazon over the issue and even connected me to Amazon. Amazon’s AI customer service bot directs me to contact the seller.