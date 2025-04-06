How do we win against such stupidity?
The lengths people go to, to protect their beliefs is nothing less than astounding.
I have heard lots of logic contorting defenses of public health schemes but today I encountered a new one. Actually, the encounter began a day or two ago but it was not until today that one of the true believers clarified their position. The clarifier in this discussion is Canadian. At least one other from there and those from other countries with “free” universal health care schemes having been trying to tell me that their systems are in fact, free.
Today I learned that in their view, it is free because they already paid for it.
Hard break.
A new and improved problem confronts Kitsune. Today is an eagerly anticipated day, the day the trailer for my bike is to be delivered. Except, it is listed as having been delivered earlier today, but it hasn’t been. Not at my address anyway. Never have I encountered this before from Amazon. While hopeful it will arrive later today, I decided it would be a good idea to contact the seller to let them know there might be a problem. Their AI customer service bot directed me to contact Amazon over the issue and even connected me to Amazon. Amazon’s AI customer service bot directs me to contact the seller.
Two things: 1) I hope you get your bike trailer by the end of the day. 2) I have found that the quality of my life has improved since I avoid people that want "free" things and think that "things" are free. I had a co-worker who decided to get the vaccine at his university instead of form the ward he lived in. When I asked him why, he responded "Because it is free." I haven't spoken to him in 3 years. I feel free.
One bot telling you to contact another bot which then tells you to contact the first bot is like a more sophisticated and worse version of various bureaucracies passing the buck. At least in those cases you have the chance of contacting an actual thinking human who is sympathetic to your cause. The AI, of course, will do whatever it is programmed to do even better. Considering most of this stuff is just thieving and killing, well, I hope you get your bike trailer...