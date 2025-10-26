I should be thankful the Presexwife is throwing me out and in a way I am. After asking for my thoughts on the issue, she ignored me and went ahead and let The Kid have both an idiot phone and play an online video game at age 11. Several years back, she suggested that The Kid may have ADHD. I thought this was nonsense as a deficit of attention was not what The Kid suffered from. What they had was an intense attention to everything other than what they needed to pay attention to. So she sent me a link and low and behold, The Kid is not only only on the spectrum but has EVERY SINGLE symptom of the inappropriately named condition and every single behavior problem they have, except one, as listed in both the US and UK definitions of ADHD. “Screen suck” is one of the indicators and boy is this a problem for The Kid. So, against my advice, she allows them to have both an idiot phone and play an online game on her computer. What Could PoSSiBliY go wronG?
The Kid refused to shut down the computer at the agreed upon time causing their mother to shut it down. There is now, at this moment, one hell of a fight going on upstairs complete with stomping of feet and slamming of doors and from the sounds of it, throwing of small pieces of furniture at 10:30 pm. Not unique to tonight. I will soon be free of this madness but fear one will inadvertently end up killing the other, probably by pushing the other down the stairs or hitting them with a missile.
One of the preexwife’s arguments to throw me out is that she does not want to see our kids cry. The Kid cries because I am the one who usually says “No.”. Yet, the preexwife has constructed a situation whereby The Kid cries almost nightly as always they exceed the agreed upon boundaries and are forced to stop. Soon to no longer be my problem.
I feel your pain. Long ago, my wife violated our deal and let our four year old son “steal” her iPad while I was at work. Colossal betrayal, and we were never good after that.
ADHD is hugely over-diagnosed, and I spend most of my time holding my tongue when people my age claim they have it. If you can play video games for eight hours a day, you do not have ADD/ADHD. There are times that I find myself bouncing along from one task to the next never quite focusing, but that is because I am allowing other things to distract me and vie for my attention. From facebook vidoes, social media, occasional video games, and other interests.
We didn't have as many screens back in the sixties and seventies. And parents wisely told kids to go outside and play, or they would find something for them to do. There is no more shaming an activity than sitting on a couch watching TV while a parent is working, cleaning, making dinner in the background. Also, back in our day, due to a lack of channels, it was far more boring to watch TV than not watch it. You got maybe five channels, and there were no channels exclusively devoted to kids.