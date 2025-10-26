Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Al X G
5h

I feel your pain. Long ago, my wife violated our deal and let our four year old son “steal” her iPad while I was at work. Colossal betrayal, and we were never good after that.

Jimmy Gleeson
5h

ADHD is hugely over-diagnosed, and I spend most of my time holding my tongue when people my age claim they have it. If you can play video games for eight hours a day, you do not have ADD/ADHD. There are times that I find myself bouncing along from one task to the next never quite focusing, but that is because I am allowing other things to distract me and vie for my attention. From facebook vidoes, social media, occasional video games, and other interests.

We didn't have as many screens back in the sixties and seventies. And parents wisely told kids to go outside and play, or they would find something for them to do. There is no more shaming an activity than sitting on a couch watching TV while a parent is working, cleaning, making dinner in the background. Also, back in our day, due to a lack of channels, it was far more boring to watch TV than not watch it. You got maybe five channels, and there were no channels exclusively devoted to kids.

