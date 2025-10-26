I should be thankful the Presexwife is throwing me out and in a way I am. After asking for my thoughts on the issue, she ignored me and went ahead and let The Kid have both an idiot phone and play an online video game at age 11. Several years back, she suggested that The Kid may have ADHD. I thought this was nonsense as a deficit of attention was not what The Kid suffered from. What they had was an intense attention to everything other than what they needed to pay attention to. So she sent me a link and low and behold, The Kid is not only only on the spectrum but has EVERY SINGLE symptom of the inappropriately named condition and every single behavior problem they have, except one, as listed in both the US and UK definitions of ADHD. “Screen suck” is one of the indicators and boy is this a problem for The Kid. So, against my advice, she allows them to have both an idiot phone and play an online game on her computer. What Could PoSSiBliY go wronG?

The Kid refused to shut down the computer at the agreed upon time causing their mother to shut it down. There is now, at this moment, one hell of a fight going on upstairs complete with stomping of feet and slamming of doors and from the sounds of it, throwing of small pieces of furniture at 10:30 pm. Not unique to tonight. I will soon be free of this madness but fear one will inadvertently end up killing the other, probably by pushing the other down the stairs or hitting them with a missile.

One of the preexwife’s arguments to throw me out is that she does not want to see our kids cry. The Kid cries because I am the one who usually says “No.”. Yet, the preexwife has constructed a situation whereby The Kid cries almost nightly as always they exceed the agreed upon boundaries and are forced to stop. Soon to no longer be my problem.