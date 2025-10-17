Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Jimmy Gleeson
21h

On X from time to time , I will say something, and the response is a copy/pasted Grok response. Heck, I even used an AI response in my most recent post about getting blocked on social media. It doesn't surprise me that the first health condition that has"brain fog" as a symptom is Long Covid. Of course it is. Before, it would be diabetes, and other chronic conditions, but now it's all Long Covid. And no one questions it. They think this AI response is the sole supported response. It's not as if programmers are the ones that determine which source is deemed to be "more right than others."

BetterOffRed
19h

Poe's oft quoted (but not original) applies for your med students, generally:

“The System of Dr. Tarr and Prof. Fether” by Edgar Allan Poe appeared in the November 1845 issue of “Graham’s Magazine”. The tale was set in a private hospital for the mentally ill, and the adage was spoken by the nominal head of the institution.

“You are young yet, my friend,” replied my host, “but the time will arrive when you will learn to judge for yourself of what is going on in the world, without trusting to the gossip of others. Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see."

Source:

https://quoteinvestigator.com/2017/06/23/half-see/

