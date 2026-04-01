Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
1h

Sweden was one of the very few developed countries that didn’t go along with the nonsense and they came out on top from what I read back then. Of course the jabs would’ve probably put a dent in that once people started lining up for those.

Also mentioned the dress rehearsal to the panic - SARS to an Iranian friend I recently met and got a blank stare. Although it was nothing like the panic, it was an internationally recognised phenomenon back then but because Iran was an outcast from the rest of the world, even back then, their news networks were independent from the rest of the world so nobody ever heard of it in Iran. That just goes to show how the media is the biggest spreader of disease.

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
5d

Though brief, this was a tough read. I wonder how you prevented yourself from laughing in his face. Perhaps you did. I would have lost it.

Does he have the job? I hope so. You will be treated to endless comedy.

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