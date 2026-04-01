The med school was and remains short of teachers after one just didn’t bother to show up last school year, another quit for a better job and the third forced to retire. Why schools feel beholden to the out of date rule of forced retirement when they are short handed and the teacher wants to remain shall always remain a mystery to me.

My last time on campus my boss asked if I knew of anyone needing a teaching job. The only one I knew well enough to ask is now semi retired. He is an excellent teacher and a hoot to work with. He declined. He now lives over two hours away, one way. So, I asked the person he and I worked under together and who is my boss again at a different school. He did not know anyone directly but helped interview a teacher for a position and he said he seemed reasonable. I passed on the information and met him for the first time today. He was actually my replacement at the med school that I got five yeared out of but I would have had difficulty remaining as they were to go back to in person instruction but with the full Covid protocols.

The new guy seemed quite an asset to the program but at lunch, took it upon himself to lecture us on how good Japan handled the panic and that the reason Japan’s case and death counts were so low was the 100% compliance with masking, unsocial distancing and fanatical hand washing. After lunch, he continued until we reached his subway station telling us about how great Japan’s protocols were, how effective they were compared to everywhere else but it did feel more, his words “performance theater” would have been better, acknowledging that they offer no protection but are more visible. He spent close to half an hour regurgitating all the propaganda we know all too well. He is also big into DEI, the LGBTQWTFO agenda. Basically, a wokester.

This was after my esteemed colleague from Australia, the one who addressed a class full of masked students telling them that smiling during speeches was important and that she would have liked to see more smiles, while she herself was masked, hijacked the meeting to go off about how humiliating it has been to work in Japan Universities as she has a master’s degree but was never consulted on anything. She then, in a most condescending manner, pronounced the value of each idea offered during the meeting. This is her last year due to forced retirement so she doesn’t have to hold anything back. That’s what she said. In truth, she has held little back in the almost 20 years there. As time went on, throughout her time at the school, she became more opinionated, voiced her opinions more often and more loudly. Thank God she was on my right today. That is the side my bad ear is on and her volume was so loud that she might have damaged my good ear had it been in the blast zone.

Luckily, after a brief lunch break, I’ll have classes at the nursing school so that I will have an excuse to evade having lunch with either of them after our morning classes.

They say God never gives you more than you can handle. I seem to be on my way to being a test case for that theory. It is hard enough to get out of bed and face a new day when there is something I want to do.