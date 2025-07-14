Billed not that long ago as the world’s largest department store, the Seibu Department Store in Ikebukuro is undergoing major renovation. I was in that area of town last week and walked through the station it is a part of. A poster depicted how one entrance will look once complete. In big Roman letters above the doors is the word “Inclusion”. If you are a long time reader of my stack you must be thinking that my immediate thought upon seeing this was on “DEI” and you would be correct. But am I?

Just a few steps away I see a digital ad screen with two young males in normal male suits, wearing feminine make up and high heel shoes. Apparently, a store specializing in male sized female shoes, high heels will be opening in “Inclusion” in Seibu’s Ikebukuro’s location.