Billed not that long ago as the world’s largest department store, the Seibu Department Store in Ikebukuro is undergoing major renovation. I was in that area of town last week and walked through the station it is a part of. A poster depicted how one entrance will look once complete. In big Roman letters above the doors is the word “Inclusion”. If you are a long time reader of my stack you must be thinking that my immediate thought upon seeing this was on “DEI” and you would be correct. But am I?
Just a few steps away I see a digital ad screen with two young males in normal male suits, wearing feminine make up and high heel shoes. Apparently, a store specializing in male sized female shoes, high heels will be opening in “Inclusion” in Seibu’s Ikebukuro’s location.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The store must think there is a big enough market base but YUCK.
I hate going into an Ulta store here in the US and all the help are men in makeup.
Its like a bad mary kay party.
I am in the business of heavy metal detoxification and my mentor, who was a chemistry PhD told me once, that he thought the "elephant in the room" with all this gender bender stuff, is the xenoestrogens that are so ubiquitous in the environment nowadays. I'm sure that Japan has as much plastic and plasticizers kicking around as the US and you informed us, a few days ago, that Japan is pincushioning the kids the same way. This pincushioning implies mercury, the ultimate endocrine disrupter! (How ironic, given what happened at Minimata!)
I did an interview with a colleague (which will get posted soon) who had a diagnosis of congenital, adrenal hyperplasia due to her mercury burden (or so she decided because the docs could find no trace of the gene in question and the condition improved with chelation.). She described the complicated dance of hormones that was messed up by the toxicity and lead to her having more testosterone than she was supposed to. I wondered if toxicity is behind what we are seeing playing out in society. She didn't think so. She thinks it is social contagion.
Most people think it is social contagion. I tend to think everything is toxicity because all the people who consult me and all the people who join our (95,000 member) support group have self-selected for toxicity so it feels like that is the problem. I realize that.
The other day, I saw a normal looking, middle-class mother on Church Street in Burlington. Her son, with makeup and feminine clothes, who looked about 13, was with her. On top of being transgender, though, his complexion was a deadly and unhealthy white and he looked very, very cranky. So I have started to think, if the person is transgender and bursting with good health then okay... but if they are transgender and have bad digestion, anxiety, insomnia and some of the zillion of other conditions mercury, for instance, causes, then I will have to assume that toxicity is at play.