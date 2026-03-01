Just signed the divorce and settlement papers and the preexwife ceased to be and now exists as my exwife. Our son is visiting his grand parents. As my exwife went upstairs to copy them for me, Mia jumped up on my lap. This is a new and rare activity for her. Foo, the cat we had when Mia entered the home, was not a lap cat and Mia followed suite until she saw our more recently acquired cats jumping up into our laps.

I was glad my now exwife asked for the house key. I had prepared it for handing over but forgot. Years ago she gave me a inden* cover for the house key. She got one for herself too but lost her key and thus the cover. I removed it from the house key and put it on the key to my apartment last night but forgot all about it during the walk along the route oft taken with the family through the parks and past places we have done business with over the years. While I will still be over to house weekly to pick my son up for our Tuesday night dinners, the feeling of emptiness upon closing a door that protected my home and family for 21 years knowing I shall never have the key to it again and that what’s behind it is no longer mine is horrible.

Being asked for the key reminded me to ask for the weeding rings. Just half a year before she told me she was throwing me out we picked up our rings after a free refurbishment offered by our jeweler as a 20th anniversary gift. We celebrated with a nice lunch nearby in Ginza.

And now, “We” are no more.

*Inden, an ancient craft of Japan, is deer leather that has been dyed, and decorated with lacquer. It was common used on samurai armor.