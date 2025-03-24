As a child, I camped a lot with my family and the Boy Scouts. Later in high school, a little, while in the navy and a lot during college, my camping was of the reenacting nature. Prior to having kids, my only experience “camping” in Japan had been when invited by my Japanese classmates to go with them. It was a fun weekend but staying in a cabin is not camping, at least not in my view.

Given this experience and the fact that my original plan was to remain in Japan 5 years at most, I was not interested to doing things I can do at home; I wanted to spend my time doing things that can only be, or best be enjoyed in Japan. Kabuki, practicing kendo and hiking through mountains and visiting temples and shrines was what I spent my free time on.

In 2018 the Kid went “camping” with a youth group. They stayed over night in a school gymnasium but were out doors other than sleeping. The next year they went again but being older they pitched and slept in tents. They thoroughly enjoyed this trip and we decided to go camping as a family. I did not know that my wife was an experienced camper or even had any interest in the activity. After our first camping trip, the Kid said that that was the most fun they had had. Thus began our camping as a family.

Despite all the cancellations during the panic and lost income from taking days off to fit the schedules of the rest of the family, we had some really good times. I perfected my ability to start fires with flint and steel and taught the kids how to build a fire. However, by 2023 and especially in 2024 these had lost their fun. Each took a huge amount of time on my part to pack the car the night before leaving and then more than a day to unpack, clean and air out everything, and put everything away. These invariably also caused me to reschedule private lessons costing me income as well. These costs on my part were borne happily until the outings became unpleasant. The behavior problems exhibited by the kid every so often began to flare during our camping trips. At some point, the preexwife and I had a split on how to handle these which grew into her constantly and I mean nonstop complaining and nagging at me punctuated with her flying in to an occasional fury. Not fun anymore.

Before camping became the hell it has, I had noticed with great wonder and interest something that did not seem to fit Japanese society. Japan is the land of collectivism, group think, where free radicals are despised and are sometimes aggressively shoed away. Yet, there is a non insignificant number of young Japanese men and women camping solo. One campground even had a special women only section where all I saw there were camping solo. One young man had a Teepee type tent with a wood burning stove inside. Brightly lit, he sat in his cozy mobile abode reading from a small book case he set up. He appeared to take great care and delight in gourmet campfire cooking. A lot of work for one especially for the single night he stayed, but it must have been refreshing.

A night or two at camp alone, with no electronic devises wouldn’t do me any harm, that’s for sure. Why not! Why not continue camping after I am cut lose? There is another factor too that I admit may seem petty, this allows me to have a reason to take with me all my contributions to the family’s camping gear. I made a lot of fire starters for when conditions are not conducive to starting a fire with flint and steel. My preexwife is the antithesis of the wives in couples comedies where the dunderhead husband gives a vacuum cleaner or pots and pans for her birthday. That is exactly the kind of gifts she prefers. For the last several years, our birthday and Christmas gifts were things for us to use while camping. The expensive fire gloves are hers, a Christmas gift from me. The camp hammer is mine, a gift from her. I have some items that have never been used because we have basically stopped camping because of the Kids cram school schedule. I was given a nice pair of warm, camp coveralls that have never been used because we have not gone winter camping since she gave them to me. All the fire making and safety gear are mine and they are all coming with me.

One item I am sure will cause a fight. It is a folding, wooden, patio table. I bought it so that I could set up my antique travel desk on it and work down stairs to look after the Kid when they were still the cradle. The preexwife was furious I spent any money on such an item. She has since then told me many times to throw it out. Between times of her demanding it go, we have used for camping when we needed more space at the camping table, she used it as here cooking table. When we out grew this, we bought a used, large Coleman cooking table that she loves. She no longer needing my table, she wanted it thrown out again. However, it has proved it utility again and again for Christmas dinner, grilling and eating in our tiny yard. These past couple of years, the Kid sometimes uses it when they prefer to study in their room. Last night I used to work on my iPad upstairs as the Kid used a smaller collapsible Japanese style table, (also mine and an other item she has long wanted me to throw out). Yet, several times a year she yells at me to throw it out. What do you want to bet she screams at me for taking it with me?

We however do have a camping trip planned for Golden Week this year. Not looking forward to it at all. The last trip we went on was quite nice, the one prior to it hell. Now that we are getting divorced, I have no idea what to expect but at best it will be again as living someone else’s life.

So, last night I decided to price 2 person tents so that I could enjoy camping again, once thrown out be my family, alone. I was NOT planning on buying one, just window shopping and fantasizing, but found one at a price that could not be passed. It is a tunnel tent with two rooms, similar in use as the family’s two room Coleman tent, new it sells for ¥39,999 but this was for ¥4,999 as it was a rental. Got it, poles for the fly and ground cloth ¥7,388. It was one of 5 available. It has already been shipped and will arrive tomorrow. It is much bigger than I was looking for but far, far less. I will be looking for a trailer to pull behind my mountain bike and plan on bike camping. If that does not work out, I’ll rent a car for my breaks away from covidians.

My new tent!

Running errands for the family today, I stopped by an appliance store and found that they now offer refurbished refrigerators and laundry machines at great prices. Basic models of microwave/toaster ovens can be had new well below ¥10,000 as can rice cookers. Refurb refrigerators with freezer for less than ¥50,000 and washers below ¥20,000, also refurbished. Found every thing that I’ll need except an air filter. With the exception of an air conditioner, which many of the apartments I am looking at come equipped with, it looks like I can get all the appliances I need for less than ¥100,000 combined! Unbelievably good news. Experience led me to believe that this was not possible. Moving back to the States is going to be brutal.

Across the street to pick up the reason for my excursion out of the house, I found a solar charging battery for my devices and a solar panel to direct charge them on sale and bought these too.