Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
21h

Excellent research and historical documentation.

Lovely prints with unexpectedly contrasting modern photographs evoking a great sense of loss.

The photos of the shrine are mesmerizingly beautiful.

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