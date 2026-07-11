#9 Yatsukoji, Inside Sujikai Gate 100 Views of Edo , November 1857

Hidden by the mist reddened by the setting sun, is the Kanda River, then an outer moat of Edo Castle. The buildings at the top right of the image are Kanda Myojin.

The explanation of this print from its reproducers.

The same area today. The same vantage point is occupied by the Kana Post Office and is not accessible. The Shoheibashi Bridge mentioned in the explanation is to the right of the overpass of the JR Chuo Line, #5 on the map below.

I took the photo above from the spot marked by the red arrow (#1), which also designates the angle of the shot. The vantage point for the ukiyoe is to the left and much higher from where I took my shot.

Kanda Myojin is circled and numbered as “2”

This is a clearer scan of the photo from the explanatory sheet that came with my ukiyoe print.

My shot of the same area. As I wrote in the past, I took photos of where I thought the spot of the vantage point for this print was but saw on the sheet above that it is was the wrong spot. However, finding the spot in the photo on the sheet, I checked my bearings with map apps and confirmed my suspicions, this photo is pointing to West Northwest, not the best bearings to view a sunrise.

This is looking East. I think my original location is correct. Another explanation on this print states that is was from atop the East cliff of the prominence on which the shrine rests. Perhaps not the exact spot, as it could be to either the north or south of where I stood, it is looking the correct direction.

The photos below are among my favorites of this shrine. I took these 20 years ago this upcoming August 1st.

Sadly, this building (above) is no more.

Same location, current photo from the web.

Next, Yushima Seido