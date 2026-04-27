This town was once a thriving seaport town of renown. Not much remains to inform a visitor of its past vitality, but traces remain. It is the only municipality in the prefecture that still has geisha, but the more common indicators are the now run down large homes with derelict store fronts and store houses, some of which are massive. Across from the train station is a multistory building that housed a large convenience off the lobby and a tourist information center where I got the Ekikara hiking map and ideas for lunch along the route. The rest of the first floor was devoid of businesses. Partitions screening emptiness and a roped off area with folding chairs informs that this happy named “Sparkle City” building has lost its sparkle, was once a mini department store or mall. Empty store fronts and lots are the norm in this town too.

That is not to say that it is without gems. Not all the old homes are in disrepair. Some are of apparent ancient build. A few have been renovated and repurposed as cafes and or event venues. One of the first stops along the way is a park that is home to the Kimisarazu (Remembrance) Tower and an old country home.

Detail of the farm house showing the nailless construction technique used to build it.

The indigo and white pot is a hibachi, fire pot. It would have a charcoal fire atop a bed of ash.

An example of one of many traditional flower vase displays.

Interior with a view of the fire pit.

This home had an outhouse. I have seen many homes in Japan from many eras, but not sure I have ever seen an out house. I remember seeing many ancient homes with a restroom in an attached wing of the structure, but one where the occupants would have to venture outside to relieve themselves. I also had never seen a pottery urinal. I have no idea the vintage of this item.

From the tower the cherry blossom lined creek that flows through town is easy to find.

Views of the cherry blossoms up close.

Below are some extant examples of traditional style city homes.

With the front of the building not hidden behind a wall, I strongly suspect this was once a storefront. The side view (below) further cements my opinion.

Behind the store front, seen here at the far left, we see the living quarters stretching back to the massive store houses which have white eves.

An obvious store front with house behind it. This one lacks a store house. Not sure if this is still inhabited or not.

Another example of a store and home combination that was once the norm in Japan.

While I cannot tell if anyone still resides here, the store is definitely out of business.

Yamada Ophthalmology

How Long before this collapses?

Not all the old stores in the town are derelict.

This one is though.

One of the stops on the hike was an old temple of a sect from a far off part of the realm. It was built to serve the spiritual needs of sailors from there when in this important port. The town has some connection or reverence for Tanuki and the temple has many statues of this animal. As I entered the temple grounds, seeing one of them I thought there was a pub within.

Many tanuki statues inhabit this temple, but the one above is the oldest, thought to be from the edo era.

Tanuki - Samurai Tours

The link above offers further explanation about tanuki.

The exquisite wood carvings on the Temples main hall and bell tower were rendered by a local tradesman whose family has been engaged in the business for centuries when they were rebuilt in the then current style after a fire destroyed the earlier structures in the Meiji era. The temple was the subject of a children’s song that was used as the theme song for a famous TV show decades ago. The city once had many temples in the area where the train station now stands which still bears the name “Teramachi”- Temple Town. A few remain but the buildings are new and concrete. All of this and more was told to me by a volunteer guide who met me as I entered to temple grounds. Upon leaving the temple, the guide asked I had notice any of the manhole covers in town. I had noticed that they were made special for the city, not unusual in Japan, but had not realized that each was different. She suggested I ask for a “Manhole card” at the tourist center where the hike both commenced and terminated.

Monument on the temple grounds to the sone mention above, guarded by yet anothet tanuki.

The outward and homeward bound legs of the trip being just are just a block apart where I was suggested to stop for lunch. There are several restaurants in a small radius. Unlike the other places I have recently visited, this town had many independent restaurants, all serving the local specialty based cuisine, clams. Finding a promising one, I entered and immediately noticed many orchids in pots with signs offering congratulations and the name of the well wishers who bought them that I have learned to associate with the opening of a new business. This struck me as odd as the stand alone building was not of recent construction. Closer inspection reveled that this restaurant was celebrating its 130th year in business! As I waited in the lobby, I noticed that among the items offered for sale were small, hand made and decorated plates. I do not know why, but pottery has long held a great fascination with me. Take a moment to consider whatever ceramic or pottery item is close to hand: your coffee mug, plate or bowl. In all likelihood, it was made by injecting a paste like substance into a mould and then fired in a gas fired furnace. But this is just the latest innovation on a technology, if you will, our ancestors stumbled upon before they developed writing. I imagine that long ago people noticed that the earth around their fire pits got hard like a rock after cooking a few meals in it. After some time, I can see someone fashioning a figure, most likely obscene by today’s morales if what is displayed in museums are an accurate indication, and firing it. Eventually, someone suggested making what we now call plates, bowls and cups from the earth and fire them. While this would have happened at different times in history throughout the world, it would have been at roughly the same time in the development of each culture. This fascinates me. Thus pottery from the places I visit has been a regular souvenir for me. Usually in the form of sake cups, but not only these. Sadly, most of these too were lost in the grand parting of the ways with my now exwife. I decided that I would buy one if the meal was a memorable one. It was.

Clams, the local speciality, featured prominently in this meal. Excellent.

The plate I bought at the restaurant. The young kimono clad woman explained many things about the potter and the person who did the art work on it, one or both very famous. I did my best to gather the details, expecting that the customary explanation that would accompany the piece would fill in what I missed. I was wrong. Little information on what she told me is to found on the insert. Oh well. Still a treasure to me.

Back on the chosen path, I find more tanuki.

Here we have the two things the city is known for combined, a tanuki in a clam.

These folks have tanuki living rent free in their heads.

The hike took me across a high bridge to an island. It was crazy windy the day I took the hike and the wind howling around the bridge was audible several blocks distant. If hearing conservation rules were in force, hearing protection would have been required to cross the bridge.

The port from the bridge with a large clam dredge in the upper center.

A vessel about to pass under the bridge.

There apparently are two Edo era ukiyoe prints depicting the city and their likenesses are painted upon the exterior wall of the otherwise sparkleless “Sparkle City” mall.

One the nearest street corner is yet another statue to the town’s beloved tanuki.

Manhole covers.

This is just out side the temple where I learned about them.

My manhole cover card.

When upon the recommendation of the guide at the temple I asked for this card at the tourism information center, the woman there went nuts. She was so happy that someone asked for one and inquired how I came to know of it. In addition to the card, she gave me this (below).

Translation of the information that came with the charm shown above.