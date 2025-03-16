How is it that a people that cares not a shit about the US imposing tax and reporting obligation upon all it claims as “US persons”regardless of their nationality and/or residence get so worked up over reciprocal tariffs? This is NOT a rhetorical question, I sincerely want to know.
Note, this and more apply to “accidental Americans” too. These are those who made the dreadfully horrible, ill advised decision to get themselves born on the shores of the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave by parents who are not citizens of said realm. Like Canadians whose parents were living or traveling in the US when they could reside in the womb a moment longer. Or, Canadians whose parents chose a hospital in the US because it was the closest or they somehow preferred it over the obviously superior offerings of the Canadian health care system. These include those who returned to their the lands of their nationalities before the age of majority, in many cases, even before their 1st birthdays.
There is another group that get far less attention, the group that includes my own children and those of other substackers; those born to parents of different nationalities outside the US. My kids were born of a Japanese mother in Japan, they are Japanese. But they too made the idiotic decision to choose an American as a parent, in their case, their father. By doing so, they too, along with Canadians born in the US or Canadians born by nationalized Canadians who used to be US citizens, are covered by FATCA/FBAR and CBT.
The primer. There is TONS more on this, but if you are concerned about the tariffs and not this, I’m gonna say it, you are fraud.
Notes on the primer.
“Accounts of under $50,000 are supposed to be safe from scrutiny but this is by no means guaranteed. According to the FAQ page on the website of auditing firm Deloitte, “We understand that a number of FFIs are not going to use the $50,000 de minimis exception due to difficulties in changing multiple systems to calculate the value of its depository accounts.””
The law requires reporting if the aggregate of all accounts held is above $50,000 in value. However, how is bank A to know if its US Person client has accounts in other financial institutions? Is it any wonder that according to the Japanese Bankers Association, all accounts held by such people are reported regardless of their balances?
The case referred to in part 2, “lawsuit over the issue filed against the Treasury Department by the bankers’ associations of the states of Texas and Florida is before the courts.”, is over the Treasury Department’s regulations it implemented to allow for the reciprocal sharing of financial data with every nation on the planet. It was thrown out for a “lack of Standing” based upon the misapplication of the “Flora Rule” which requires a tax, fee, or penalty be paid in full before it can be challenged. This case did not challenge the fee, it challenged the requirement to break privacy laws, among other issues.
“The Canadian government did so on February 5, 2014 and now finds itself the defendant in a lawsuit being brought against it by two Canadian women of US birth. They represent the estimated one million Canadians and their families who now stand completely unprotected by their own government whose moral integrity and courage have collapsed in the face of the sheer might of US economic power.”
This case, which despite earning far too little to be doing so, I sent cash in envelopes to aid in funding it, lost on appeal. So, the US has forced Canada to send all information it has on Canadians the US claims as US Persons.
From Part III
“Who Does FATCA Affect?
The short answer is: just about everybody. At the top of the list are those who carry U.S. indicia and who live outside of the United States. In Canada these are estimated to represent approximately 3% of the Canadian population. Add to that their spouses and family members with whom they share accounts and a much larger figure is indicated (perhaps, as has been suggested by some, as great as 12%.) Publicity about FATCA has served to educate not only “overseas US Persons” about CBT (citizenship-based taxation) and FBAR (Foreign Bank Account Report) but also those who employ them or otherwise associate with them. US Persons are being asked to vacate positions with signing authority. Some couples are reconsidering marriage plans and getting divorced due to the understandable unwillingness of non-US spouses to have their personal and financial information shared with the government of a foreign country. Banks, particularly in Europe, are refusing services, including such basics as mortgage renewals, to “US Person” customers. The list of abuses is lengthy and I refer you to the reference links that I provide in Part IV.
“Thanks to FATCA, Canada now has a law that allows Canadians of a certain national origin to be treated as foreigners by their banks.”
As are my kids, Japanese born and bred in Japan.
From Part IV
“The United States needs to abandon CBT and adopt RBT (residence-based taxation) as its principle of income taxation like the rest of the world. This, and only this, will allow Americans to have real freedom in the 21st century mobile world.”
The fact is that the US practices BOTH CBT and RBT. It also practices BOTH citizenship by blood line AND place of birth. In both cases, the US is unique. At least as far as know, no other country practices both types of either of these.
And everyone is crying over TARIFFS! Oh PLEASE.
I’m not expert on this but my layman’s opinion is that no person of any nationality should ever be obliged to pay taxes unless they ordinarily reside in that country. It’s bad enough having to do so even then when governments then take that money and waste it on white elephant projects, imaginary pandemics and wars, to name but a few things.
As for tariffs, each country has the right to negotiate trade terms with other countries around the world and part of that includes placing tariffs if you think it will benefit the economy. Trump is a businessman and a negotiator and this is one of many tactics use to force the hand of other countries to agree to better trading terms, after which, such tariffs can be either reduced or removed. That’s not to say I support tariffs and in an ideal world it should be left to the free market to maintain competition and may the best products and services win. Government intervention in anything rarely has a good outcome in my opinion.