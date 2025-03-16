How is it that a people that cares not a shit about the US imposing tax and reporting obligation upon all it claims as “US persons”regardless of their nationality and/or residence get so worked up over reciprocal tariffs? This is NOT a rhetorical question, I sincerely want to know.

No idea what I am talking about? No more excuses! Here is a primer.

Note, this and more apply to “accidental Americans” too. These are those who made the dreadfully horrible, ill advised decision to get themselves born on the shores of the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave by parents who are not citizens of said realm. Like Canadians whose parents were living or traveling in the US when they could reside in the womb a moment longer. Or, Canadians whose parents chose a hospital in the US because it was the closest or they somehow preferred it over the obviously superior offerings of the Canadian health care system. These include those who returned to their the lands of their nationalities before the age of majority, in many cases, even before their 1st birthdays.

There is another group that get far less attention, the group that includes my own children and those of other substackers; those born to parents of different nationalities outside the US. My kids were born of a Japanese mother in Japan, they are Japanese. But they too made the idiotic decision to choose an American as a parent, in their case, their father. By doing so, they too, along with Canadians born in the US or Canadians born by nationalized Canadians who used to be US citizens, are covered by FATCA/FBAR and CBT.

The primer. There is TONS more on this, but if you are concerned about the tariffs and not this, I’m gonna say it, you are fraud.

