Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Kathleen Taylor
1d

It's always welcome to hear the Voice of Reason on the matter of Gaza.

Unfortunately, good people are intimidated into denying the Truth about Gaza and Hamas for fear they will be labeled uncompassionate toward those being intentionally and, apparently, willingly exploited as propaganda pawns by Hamas.

However, as you say, war is hell. And when Hamas knows full well they could end the hell in Gaza by releasing every one of the hostages in their clutches, dead and alive, Hamas is deliberately perpetuating whatever hell is suffered by their own people who blindly support them.

JC
1d

Thank you for speaking the unspeakable.

The centuries of Muslims killing Christians killing Jews Killing Christians killing Muslims (everybody killing everybody, really) - moving into millenia, really. Not the most stable region.

Studies of the Qu'ran and Hadith are Illuminating, but not necessarily in the way Mohammad intended. Knowledge of abrogation is essential.

I'll stop now, as this is unspeakable.

