I hope that this will be my last full posting on this subject. Given its touchy nature, I doubt it will be. As I personally have more important issues to deal with, I could just take the easy way out and leave it be. It may even be wise to do so for a number of reasons. But that is not my style.

Starting with the first civilian death of the US Civil War, 85 year old widow Judith Henry, killed by union army artillery shells as shy lie in her bed in her home on what is now called Henry House Hill on July 21st 1861 during the battle First Battle of Bull Run, as depicted in one or the other, perhaps both of the TV miniseries on the Civil War I saw as a child, “The North and The South” and the “The Blue and The Gray, over 50,000 civilians are believed to have lost their lives during that war.

In Vicksburg we have this entry in a civilian’s diary entry of July 3rd 1863, “…. says rats are hanging dressed in the market sale with mule meat - there is nothing else. It was said that when the rats were properly fried, they tasted like squirrel.”.”,

The Siege of Atlanta began with shelling where a young girl, (8 years old as it is in my memory) was the first killed, again by a union artillery shell. In both of these cases of union artillery killing civilians, neither civilian was targeted, nor in fact, even seen by the gunners nor those giving the commands.

While 50,000 civilians are estimated to have died during the war, the exact number is unknown and unknowable. Also uncounted are the unknown number of those who died afterwards due to the deprivations of those 4 years. A great many veterans of that war would die unnaturally young after the return of peace, the results of wounds and or illnesses suffered during their service. The same is true of civilians who had to go without basic necessities of healthly living for long periods of time.

The US Civil war is not unique in this regard, it is a defining aspect of war. War is not said to be hell without reason. Civilians suffering in war, especially those caught between the lines or on the front line is a reality of war that cannot be erased. It is often ignored though.

Thus, I have had little interest and place even less credence to reports from Gaza. I know that there is war in progress there and that one side has a long history of hiding behind its own civilians knowing that most will blame the other for the deaths that will certainly result in such a situation. Same too for secondary deaths from the deprivations the residents of Vicksburg and all other besieged cities have suffered throughout history, malnutrition, illness, lack of medical supplies and sanitation. That is war. To expect anything else is to have the naivety of a child on the realities of war. Thus, I was unimpressed by the photo I posted about in my last on the Israel Hamas war. Yep, it sucks to be a civilian in the way of a war. It wasn’t until it was learned that it was used fraudulently to push a narrative that is no more true than covid was a uniquely deadly disease that I decided to use it as an exhibit on why the news is not to be trusted.

All who made the effort to read my post and the comments that followed know that instead of this point being discussed, the only thing that several cared to remark upon was what they believe to be war crimes on the part of the IDF. They ignored the fact the photo did not depict the condition it was reported as, stating only that widespread starvation was in fact happening in Gaza and that it was the fault of the IDF. Many also ignored my question of why use an easily provable fraud to depict widespread starvation instead of taking an actual photo of the widespread, and thus obviously easy to find, starvation?

This piqued my interest and I started looking deeper. Already knew some of the surface reporting, but found a lot more. HUGE amounts of aid is and has been flowing into Gaza. Most, even according to the UN, is highjacked by Hamas who sells it to those who were to receive it for free. This is one way Hamas has the money to continue to buy weapons and ammunition. Ain’t it curious that they keep running out of food but never run out of rockets and bullets? This is not new. This is one of the reasons that the leaders of Hamas are filthy rich, money sent to aid the poor people of Gaza goes to line their already full pockets. This is why I asked about their wealth earlier. Why do digging into that but those reporting on Gaza? Much of what Israel sends is left to rot in UN staging areas. To the extent that starvation is a problem in Gaza, Israel is not the cause. But I found something else as well.

There are those in Gaza who are acting much as Libs of Tic Tok does; they are collecting and posting postings from those in Gaza that show a very different image than what many wish to believe. In two videos, we can see the standard footage of utter destruction; nothing but rubble where private residences once stood. But then the videographer does something never seen, they pan 360 degrees and we see the opposite side of the street filled with rather nice looking cafes with patrons inside enjoying tea or whatever drink they choose from the limited offerings, by which I mean not including alcohol.

binyominfreundlich A post shared by @binyominfreundlich

There are the many videos of kids practicing soccer, grocery stores, not full of everything, there certainly are some items in short supply, but not all. Food stalls and even posts on cooking, all with time stamps that indicate they are more recent than the photo and others like it that were published in newspapers around the world. Are these accurate? I have no Idea. Are the reports of mass starvations accurate, I have yet to see any from any source I consider credible. Again, if it is occurring, why use photos of kids sick with other diseases to push starvation? Further, while everyone’s eyes are on the poor kids who are certainly suffering from something, most seem blind from the fact that those around these kids are not suffering from starvation, indeed, some seem capable of causing a famine all on their in any location they inhabit. By the way, would anyone care to track down where that poor kid in the photo is now? That would prove an interesting adventure for those who wish to undertake it.

As I stated in an earlier post, I trust nothing from China, Russia or Gaza. Nothing.

Then we have some even uglier truths. Many of those who I am generally in full alignment with in ideas and sentiments, to my intense pain, misuse several words whenever they mention this region of the world. One of these words is “Occupation” and all versions of the word. Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, twenty YEARS ago! They went so far as to send in the IDF to forcibly remove Israelis who refused to leave. Occupation requires a physical presence, which Israel clearly did not have for the entire EIGHTEEN YEARS prior to Hamas breaking the ceasefire that was in place to attack Israel on October 7th 2023.

Another is genocide. Genocide means the attempt to wipe out the entire genome of a particular race or subgroup of a race. There was no such thing as a Palestinian individual, ethnic group, nation nor anything else until Yasser Arafat invented it during most of our lifetimes. What most call Palestinians are Jordanians. If all in Gaza were wiped out, their genome would still survive with the surviving Jordanians, unless you believe that Israel plans to eradicate all Jordanians whereever they reside. I have yet to see that claimed by anyone.

Do you know who does make public claims to want to wipe out certain groups of people? Hamas does. They state that they first want the destruction of the Jewish States, followed by the death of all Jews and all infidels, including you and I, wherever we live. And they have acted in furtherance of these goals. Why would anyone trust anything these people say about who it is killing who in Gaza? A mystery that I doubt I will ever see solved.

Then we have the complete misunderstanding of what are and are not war crimes. It is not a war crime to kill civilians. It is a war crime to intentionally target civilians, whether you kill them of not. It is a war crime for anyone to intentional put civilians at risk, like hiding in schools, hospitals or aid distribution centers. Wherever the enemy goes, things that go “BOOM” are allowed to follow. If I am your enemy and you are targeting me, you are not able to see anything other than your target, me, as you swing your shootin’ airon ‘round my way. If I knowingly run behind a group of school girls enjoying a picnic and there being other options for me to seek cover behind, you are not even going to see these poor unfortunate girls until your machine gun cuts them down as you are firing after me. And that would not be a war crime on your part. It might be on mine. If I do not allow these girls to flee and instead hide behind them and fire at you, then I would be committing a war crime and you would not be by cutting us all down. War is hell and it is said to be with reason. It is best not to start them. Maybe, one day humanity will learn this, but today is not likely to be that day.