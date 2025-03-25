Spent quite a lot of time looking online for bicycle trailers for my new camping equipment. Quite a few available, most are too small or too expensive. Did find one for under 10,000 yen that is big enough and has the greatest weight capacity. But it is an open cart, offering zero protection from the elements. Hmmm, how about waterproof bags. After an hour of so of only finding only those too small, I finally found one specifically for tents. It was too small but led to listing of others for tents and others of large sizes. After a short search, I found 4 large dry bags for less than 4000 yen, less that 1000 yen each! Ordered them. Having secured a way to keep whatever I am hauling with my bike dry, I ordered the trailer too. It was also on sale going for considerably less than the same item from other sellers.

For less than 20,000 yen, I got a tent, poles for one of its flys, a ground cloth, a trailer for my bike and 4 dry bags! I believe I will still need 3 more sets of poles for the other flys if I want to have all open at once. We did this with the family tent and when the weather is right, it is much more comfortable. Each pair is less than 1000 yen. The three together will put all this just slightly north of 20,000 yen, but still good bargain shopping I think.

I do not want to have to fill the tank on my preexwife’s minivan again and thus am loath to drive it. So the trailer will allow me to go shopping by bike now. I already have various bags and a folding basket that becomes a cart when taken of the rail above my rear fender but a case of beer will not fit and while theoretically possible, I do not wish to strap a case on the rail alone.

ALL STOP.

My packages arrived today. First came the ground cloth. Then the poles and…. A tent will not fit inside such a small box. It is a rain fly that fits the tent I posted picture of. As they say, if it seems to good to be true, it is. Knowing this, I read and reread the product description multiple times. However, I did so late at night, on too few hours of sleep and in a state of inebriation. What could possibly go wrong in such a state? Well, the Foxed fox outfoxed himself, that’s what.

After the intense embarrassment came severe disappointment followed by anger. Anger at myself. Not only for making such a damned foolish mistake, but also those that cascaded from it for I had already purchased several items to accommodate the tent I do not have.

But my exhausted yet sober self on my third cup of coffee of the day quickly realized a few facts. It was the need to find a trailer that this tent would fit in that drove me to find the one I did buy, the least expensive while being both the largest and able to bear the most weight. So to it was with the dry bags. 30L liter bags are not longe enough. Bags that were long enough lacked the circumference required. And most for several thousand yen per bag. What I quickly found are 88 Liter bagels that I bought four of for less than 4000 yen, the least expensive of all I found. Further, even though the bags are waterproof, experience dictates I cover them when traveling anyway and while there are less expensive options aplenty, at least I have a rain fly that cane pull this duty as well as others. Perhaps, things worked out anyway.

But, what to do about the tent? I immediately began “revenge shopping” and almost bought the first tent that caught my eye. Being awake and caffeinated, I was able to resist the urge to. I did continue shopping however and did find a great find, a used tent that has phots taken by the seller to show that it is indeed the tent I am buying. For merely twice, 8,000 yen, what I thought I paid for the tent I posted a pic of earlier, I bought this. It retails for 79,640 yen.

A pic of the model of tent I actually bought, from the makers website.

I do not need one this big. They have a smaller version with just two sections instead of the three seen here that would suit me well but I could not find one for sale used at a price as low as this one. The seller remarks that some of the seams need to be resealed and suggests that it would be a good idea to rewaterproof it. At this price, no problem!

Our town has a Coleman outlet store. After three camping trips using rental tents, we decided to get our own and visited this store to see what they had available. We found what was perfect for us at a great price. They had 5 available and we go it the second to last one which was bought while we were still in the store.

Our tent during one of our great trips. What happened…………

Having such, spoiled me. And given my age and my knees, I just cannot expect to enjoy the small two man or one man tents I slept in during my youth. It is grand to be able to come in out of the rain and not be dripping water where I will be sleeping. Having a big screened in room to enjoy the night air free from mosquitos is another luxury that once enjoyed, I do not want top be without. So too being able to have great air flow during all but the worst storms. Being able to stand fully erect inside the tent is another experience that spoils one. Also, having a place to bring in all the camp gear at night or when away for the day is nice. As I am planning on cycling to at least some campsite, being able to bring my bike in is an added bonus. The inner tent is rated for five but that is without gear, clothes, etc.. much more than I need by myself, but the space will be nice. Again, this is the least expensive tent I could fine other than tiny one person tents that leave no space for even a backpack. And, who knows, maybe I’ll meet someone to go camping with.

Now, here are some other issues that came up while purchasing this and things for it. I could have gotten this for just 4000 yen buy signing up for this selling site’s credit card. Why not?!. Things went well as I input data until it came to the question of nationality. There was a statement that read thus, “If not a Japanese citizen, please choose your nationality from the pull down menu.” As soon as I selected “United Stats of America” I got a message stating, “Sorry, we cannot issue a card to you.” Not the first time I have experienced being denied a credit card in Japan upon then learning I am a US citizen. Bank cards have not been a problem, but Japan Rail, Bic Camera and now Merukari, have all denied my credit cards based upon my nationality being American. Thank you FATCA/FBAR and CBT!

There is another but I am too tired and it bores me. Maybe later.