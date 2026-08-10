Two things spawned an affinity within for the Irish, a painting and their music. “Clear the Way” by Don Triani is what I recall telling others years and years ago was the first heave in this direction.

I must have seen it in one of the Civil War magazines I subscribed to while still in high school. Amongst the common scenery of a US civil war battle field there was this beautiful green battle flag with a large golden harp next to the National Colors with indecipherable writing upon it. The Irish Brigade colors. Stunned to learn that newly arrived irishmen fought like hell and fury for their new homeland, getting closer to the enemy works at Fredericksburg than their native born pards. What manner of men were these?

For the record, I have no Irish blood flowing through my veins. The Irish friends I met much later often told me that I am the first and only American they had ever met that did not claim to be at least half Irish.

A year or two older than my son now is, my parents took me to a nearby civil war reenactment. I was hooked. Never had I seen the like and to think that I could be out there on the field instead of just spectating filled me with the greatest desire I had ever known to that point of my young life. My parents allowed to me join but on the condition that I had to get my driver’s license first as they did not want to be driving me all over the country.

Once I got my DL, we no longer had a car reliable enough for me to take on trips. More than once I had to make emergency arrangements for a lift as the car would not start. For one event far from home the original plan was for a pard from up north to make a short detour to pick me up on his way down south. It was he who introduced me to the music of the Irish, one cassette tape after another, played during the trip. A few of our famous historical tunes came to us as gifts, if you will, from the Irish; such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”, I would learn much later. In my mind there is no more natural a progression to sea chanties from Irish folk music, though there may be many as natural. Thus my earlier professed love of chanties also grew out of this road trip.

The lines of various songs, not all from the Isle of Emerald though many are, have been filling the mental void left by leaving the chaotic life with my disintegrating family. Sometimes I choose these lines, sing them to myself or hum them. More often, they choose themselves. As I do chores around the apartment, one of these self chosen choruses frequently fills my mind. Sung in the first person, it is of a lonely bachelor who hopes to win the heart of one Bridget Flynn, if she’d only have an eye for him. From the chorus are these lines, “I have much to look after through I’m living all alone, sure there’s nobody looking after me.” This does not make me more sad, it just defeats my efforts to mask the sadness from myself for a while.

These lines repeat so often, that they have began to distract me from not only other thoughts, but also what task I was attempting to accomplish. So I contemplated these lyrics and why they affected me so. They shouldn’t. I have lived alone before. Further, in reality, now that “I’m living all alone” I have only myself to look after. My work load is far less than it was. I no longer have a wife asking me to run this or that errand. I say this and what follows not referring to the excessive and often mutually exclusive demands she made leading up to the divorce, rather those that are normal in a peaceful family setting. So why do these lyrics bug me so?

It’s not that I have no one looking after me, it is that I have no one to look after. No cats needing fed, watered, pet or played with. No loving and caring wife to run errands for. No son to take to the park, or the pool, to go bike riding with, to take to the aquarium or zoo, to teach how to tie a neck tie or to shave, or how to fix anything. I am responsible to and for no one other than myself. That is the saddening reality that this song about the opposite side of the problem brings out.