Latest contact with ex about our son
From last night
Me: Dinner with X (my son) tomorrow?
Ex: X says he doesn’t have plan to meet you and no need to ask.
Me: He is my son. I will continue asking.
Ex: I cannot ask him anymore. He told me to tell you not to ask.
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Tell her it’s a child’s right to have a relationship with both parents and to deprive a child of this right is abusive and you’ll be continuing to reach out. When the time comes that the surly child becomes a man, hopefully a decent one, he should know that you fought for him. You might not win, but you should try.