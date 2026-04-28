Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
1h

Tell her it’s a child’s right to have a relationship with both parents and to deprive a child of this right is abusive and you’ll be continuing to reach out. When the time comes that the surly child becomes a man, hopefully a decent one, he should know that you fought for him. You might not win, but you should try.

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