So many things to share that I know not with which to begin. Let’s start with one that doesn’t require photos as those are on my other iPad. Either a year or two rears ago, I shared that for the first time a school I have taught at for several years suddenly stopped indicating the gender of my students and that I suspected that it was due to one student who seemed to be “transitioning”. The rare times they spoke, the voice was so weak and reedy that it gave no clue as to whether it belonged to a woman or a man. Of course, this student wore a mask, so no help there. Their name was unknown to me and while it sounded like a male name, so many of my recent male students have names that in my experience were exclusively female names and visa versa with my female students. Their name offered no clue either. Names no longer guide me in determining who is of which gender.

This student is in my class again this year, for the third time. They passed the course I teach but failed in another and as is common here, they must retake the entire school year. This year, this person has a new given name, one that seems to be exclusively for females and their voice is stronger and of higher pitch. You now know as much as I do.

Depending on the day, (Why?), the percentage of the class, and really all my classes, wearing masks fluctuates between a quarter and a third. Only one of the known for certain sure females wore a mask last Friday, the first time she has done so. One student, a male, donned a mask for the second period of the class only. This course is a full year course completed in one semester, we have two successive class periods each Friday for one semester to accomplish this. Last year too, some students went maskless the first period but masked for the second. I have no idea why but last time I asked a student about this, I had a formal complaint lodged against me. Guess some information must remain unknown. There are now only two students of this class whose faces I have yet to see: one a male and the other the one that it seems they themselves don’t know.

None of the staff at this school are masked now. At least I haven’t seen any who were wearing masks. This is the first time since June 2020 I have seen the faces of those who I deal with at that school. Crazy.

At another school, this one a med school, my group last week consisted of 6 students, four of whom were male and two female. Two of the 6 were masked. Guess their gender. If you guessed the females were masked, who are incorrect. Both masked 3rd year med students were male. In class, on trains and out on the street, between 20%-30 some percent are still masked. The masked include both genders, young and old and many young children, JN’s and gaijin. There are a hell of a lot of male gaijin who live here still wearing masks. They either avert their gaze from me or stare at me with the wide open, wild eyes.

Technological revenge. Printer update. As you may recall, my printer had been giving me fits. One of its two main functions, either to print or scan, worked fine but the other required me to log in and the credentials the other accepted, it would not. A couple of months ago, I saw a pop up message telling me that there was some sort of update, I didn’t catch if it was a firmware or app update. Suddenly, printer works perfectly in all functions. More recently, I caught that another update occurred. Now, it is a pain to get it to do anything. A couple of days ago I read that someone in the states had their printer disabled by the manufacturer because they declined to subscribe to their service at 7 some bucks per month. I read a meme a while back that stated that the real reason Gen Xers were so pissed off is that we are forced to pay a monthly subscription to listen to music we bought and paid for forty Faucing years ago. YES. Now, it looks we all have to pay in perpetuity to use anything we but that can be linked to the internet, which is everything. This is, “You will own nothing.” We cannot listen to music we paid for decades ago, cannot print or scan with a printer we paid for unless we also pay for a monthly subscription.

Enjoy what you have for as long as you are allowed to.