Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
2d

It occurs to me that you are writing a day by day history of the maddening absurdities and injustices of modern life.

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3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
1d

I still see masked idiots every single time I go outside but it does seem that the percentage of such morons is at a low point since the madness. I’ve not been following the mainstream news on the latest scare they are trying to put out - Hantovirus? But I had assumed this would cause people to mask up again in large numbers but maybe the virus has not been given an entry visa to this part of the world yet. I also react with greater exasperation when I see gwailo (HK equivalent of gaijin) masking up as I feel that they should have come from a more open culture that would give them the ability to think more freely but that doesn’t seem to be the case with many. Back in the day I would cringe when they did the elbow bump thing instead of a handshake and I refused to go along with that - you either shook my hand or you didn’t.

As for printers, I used to buy cheap inkjet printers because they printed almost photo like quality but soon realised they came with only half filled ink cartridges which cost a fortune to replace. To make matters worse, I would refrain from using these printers to preserve the ink only to find the print heads would dry and clog up and things would get very messy if you tried to clean them and the printer would never work the same again. I then bought a Brother colour laser jet printer over 10 years ago. The print resolution is nowhere near as good as an inkjet but I’m still on the original cartridges despite low toner warnings that started to appear a couple of years ago. You can take the cartridge out and shake it and there’s also a service menu you can get into to reset the counter. I also bought some replacement toner and it seems you can drill a hole in the cartridge and refill it that way. Not tried that yet but if that doesn’t work I won’t feel too bad buying a new set of original cartridges, if they then last me another ten years or so. I don’t even need photo quality prints and it would just be nice to have but certainly not essential or worth the hassle. Probably better to just take a thumb drive to a local photo shop and have them done there. Not sure what the cost would be but probably not too expensive.

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