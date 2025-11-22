My stress level this past week has been greatly reduced. A massive stressor, wondering when, not if, the divorce would happen was left hanging despite it being announced until I actually moved out. No abuse from those I love at the apartment. No cats begging to be fed, throwing up or tearing things up to worry about. No twice daily deliveries for the preexwife to distract me. And no constant fighting between The Kid and the preexwife to endure.

That does not mean my stress level is zero. Far from it. Stress from trying to keep up at work while moving out, anxiety over time and money, concern over the cats and most importantly, my son consume my thoughts.

I got up one hour later than I planned. I was happy that it was just one hour. I made breakfast, started the washing machine, did the dishes and set about to scan some docs for work. After 5 hours of fighting the app, said docs remain unscanned and I hours late in starting my trips between the house and my apartment to move my stuff. At 4 pm, I finally arrive at the house to begin loading the mini van when I realize that I neglected to bring my wallet and pass case. I cannot drive without my DL on my person. I partially load the van and ride my bike back to the apartment for my wallet and pass case.

Once back at the house again, I finish loading up the van and head back to the apartment. I left my keys at the house! So I turn the van around, after carrying a book case up the stairs to by door, to get my keys. The preexwife wants a smart home and had me install a finger print reader to unlock and lock the door. Thus, I was able to unlock and lock the door despite leaving my keys in my bike’s pouch.

*************************************************************************************

I was in the process of writing this when I received word that my dad was in the ICU, news that did not improve my absent mindedness. Worse is true from learning that he is no more. When I set out for the house to accept the prexwife’s offer of staying there for the night, I several minutes walking away from the apartment when I realized I left my sea bag with my pillows, blankets and change of clothes. Right about march is was to collect my forgotten dunnage. Knowing I had no beer at the house, I stopped by a convenience store on the way only to realize at the register that I had forgotten my wallet and pass case…again.

Planned to spend the day marking my students’ speech drafts that I am a week and a half behind in doing. Cannot find them. They have been lost in the move.