Director: “By the way, I think it’s better to let you know before the class on Wednesday (the 5th). It might be better to refrain from giving a lecture on abolishing-mask wearing in classes any more. It’s fine for you to personally hold such a belief (that’s a matter of freedom of thought) and tell me, but it might be better to refrain from imposing it on students.”

Kitsune. “I don’t think I have said anything on the topic in a long while.”

D: “I was told by Prof. XXXXXX who seemed to hear from one of your current students. “

K: “I certainly talked about it earlier in the school year, but do not think I have recently.”

D: “No, I’m fine, but since the first-year students are connected with the upper-year students at this university, you should be a bit careful. Also, these days, students tend to go straight to the Academic Affairs Office or to Prof. XXXXXX to complain or express their dissatisfaction.”

K: “Okay, will be careful. Thanks.”

The urge to go global thermal on them, as masking contributed to both the breakup of my marriage, they have student the verbal and nonverbal communication development of my own kids.

I pray that I will be able to remain silent on this issue in class on Wednesday.