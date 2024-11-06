As I stated yesterday, I stayed off my feet as much as possible after the morning’s running around and early afternoon application of the magical garlic water. It wasn’t until I began my night chores that I had anything observable to report upon. Full range of movement, usually completely pain free! Climbed the stairs with no issues. Descending caused some pain after the first few steps but much less than just a day before.

The day’s second application was at 2 am, just before hitting the rack. Knew I wouldn’t be able to get to bed early. Up 4 1/2 hours later, I went down the stairs normally without any actual pain. Some stiffness and the beginnings of soreness as I reached the first floor but no pain. My whole body seems lighter. I was halfway up the stairs at the train station before I noticed that I didn’t take the elevator!. What does THAT say?

Pain free I am not. After walking on it to work, there is a generalized, extremely low grade soreness that if I am not thinking about the knee I do not realize it is even there. There are occasionally shots of sharp pain the shoot through the knee but these predate the injury by many years, though are usually less frequent than they are at present.

After the elimination of the largest part of the pain reveled a persistent pain near the knee cap, I was beginning to think that surgery may in fact be needed to take care of this completely. As of last night, this MAY not end up being the case. The deep pain just below and a little to the left of the kneecap is mostly gone, even when bending it to step down which is when it is at its worst.

The knee remains weak. Any bending, even the slightest bending left or right, especially the former causes a lot a pain. Riding the train is worrisome, but the difference from less than a week ago I would not have believed had I not experienced it firsthand.

After sending this, I’ll finish up lunch and see if I can find cold pressed castor oil in the drugstore next door.