In the Spring I start at a new medical school. A few weeks ago I received a group email asking for Simulated Patients (SPs) for their nursing school. It is on a Saturday, so I had to run it by the pre exwife, or She Who Must Be Obeyed (SWMBO) if you prefer. Luckily, she was able to respond quickly allowing me to be the first of 5 who responded that they would like to have this gig which only had two positions available.

My boss said he would send the materials later and I gave it not another through as that was far off in March. Late last night, I realized that it is this coming weekend and asked for the materials. He sent them soon after he arrived on campus this morning along with notice that the nursing school strictly enforces their mask mandate. Oh fauci! I failed to ask before applying. Should have. Even through it is 5 years into this madness, as I keep reporting, the mad maskers still reign. I’ll bring my “No Mask”s with me. I bought them around two years ago so that I could visit my soon to be pre exwife after her surgery to have the tumor on her salivary gland removed only to lean that under no circumstances were visitors allowed, masks and clot shots and negative PCR test results notwithstanding, cuz covid. I have yet to use them. Yet, 5 years after the start of this, it looks like I will have to, to be a SP for nursing students. A nursing school should know better. In my mind, such that it is, they should be required to.

Received another email today, a long awaited one asking for the syllabus for one of my medical vocational schools. Until covid, the form remained unchanged for years. Even through the contents were the same, I had to retype it every year. It’s a Japanese thing. During the panic, they switched to a new system and this year, yet another new system. This one however, is to be sent into the government. In addition to what is normally found in a syllabus, I must also include my employment history but only that related to medicine; a bit of a syllabus and resume/CV mixed in to one document. I have slightly more than a week to send it in to them, unusually tight for this school.

I do not like where this is heading. First, despite teaching at medical schools and then other universities for over two decades, I am suddenly not even allowed interviews without a Master’s degree. My new job is with someone I worked for in the past and one who has the last say in who is hired into his department. While I left for other reasons, just a year and a half after I left one of my medical schools, my colleges, both Canadian, lost their jobs there as the school now requires the Medical Terms in English course be taught in Japanese and their Japanese, while excellent, is not native level. One of these two former colleges is leaving Japan after 15 years. I went to his farewell party last Wednesday. Hadn’t seen him since the last day of class for the 2019 school year. Crazy.