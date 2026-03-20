Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
16h

About 40% of the people I came across today were wearing face diapers. There is no way that many can be suffering from hay fever unless their immune systems are compromised. And I would say they are, the result of wearing a diaper on one's face. Less oxygen means weaker immune system. This should be the second thing they teach in medical school, right after nutrition.

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