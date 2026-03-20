Waiting for my meal at a nice little restaurant in Akihabara and 3 N. American tourists just came in. All are masked. One actually wearing a N-95 respirator. The woman just took hers off, after sitting down but the two males, as opposed to “men” still have theirs on despite being seated. I’m waiting to see if they mask between bites.

Once they received their water, they took their face diapers off.

Across the shop from me is a couple of men, the one facing me is wearing make up and ear rings, if he was not speaking, I would think him an elderly woman.

I noticed that none of the students at my son’s elementary school graduation wore masks. I asked him about it at dinner, they were not allowed to wear masks for the graduation. Many parents were masked however, including my ex-wife.

5 out of the 6 people I could see on the train were masked. The pollen count this year is extremely high, but prior to the panic, Hay fever sufferers usually took their masks off in doors and on the train.