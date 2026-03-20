Masking in Japan Update.
March 19th 2026
Waiting for my meal at a nice little restaurant in Akihabara and 3 N. American tourists just came in. All are masked. One actually wearing a N-95 respirator. The woman just took hers off, after sitting down but the two males, as opposed to “men” still have theirs on despite being seated. I’m waiting to see if they mask between bites.
Once they received their water, they took their face diapers off.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Across the shop from me is a couple of men, the one facing me is wearing make up and ear rings, if he was not speaking, I would think him an elderly woman.
I noticed that none of the students at my son’s elementary school graduation wore masks. I asked him about it at dinner, they were not allowed to wear masks for the graduation. Many parents were masked however, including my ex-wife.
5 out of the 6 people I could see on the train were masked. The pollen count this year is extremely high, but prior to the panic, Hay fever sufferers usually took their masks off in doors and on the train.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
About 40% of the people I came across today were wearing face diapers. There is no way that many can be suffering from hay fever unless their immune systems are compromised. And I would say they are, the result of wearing a diaper on one's face. Less oxygen means weaker immune system. This should be the second thing they teach in medical school, right after nutrition.