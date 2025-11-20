Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

BetterOffRed
16h

They're back?! 😭

David Taylor
11h

As anyone who reads my comments will know, I am pretty sure viruses don't even exist. However, I cannot say with 100% certainty and understand there are still many people who still believe in conventional medical theory. So putting my view to one side for a moment, it still doesn't make sense why anyone with the most basic medical knowledge would still wear a mask in a general setting. This doesn't even need debunking as it's common knowledge. The only good thing about it is that as long as such idiocy is not enforced on the rest of us, it helps us continue to identify the people to avoid and those who would either intentionally or unintentionally cause us harm by going along with this nonsense if another panic is declared. Now is the time to stay close and make note on who we can rely on is such times.

