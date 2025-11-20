Masking in Tokyo
Update 2025/11/20
On the train this morning, the bench seat in front of me was at capacity of 8, 7 of these wore masks including a high school boy.
In one of my med school classes, 6 out of 13 are masked.
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
They're back?! 😭
As anyone who reads my comments will know, I am pretty sure viruses don't even exist. However, I cannot say with 100% certainty and understand there are still many people who still believe in conventional medical theory. So putting my view to one side for a moment, it still doesn't make sense why anyone with the most basic medical knowledge would still wear a mask in a general setting. This doesn't even need debunking as it's common knowledge. The only good thing about it is that as long as such idiocy is not enforced on the rest of us, it helps us continue to identify the people to avoid and those who would either intentionally or unintentionally cause us harm by going along with this nonsense if another panic is declared. Now is the time to stay close and make note on who we can rely on is such times.