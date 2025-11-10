Last Thursday, I had four classes at a med school, not the one that just told me to lay off bad talking the compliance rag. 9 out of the 13 students I had for the first class wore masks. I forgot to count for the next two classes but the last had 7 out of the nine present masked. Taught at the same school today, just one class and different students. 4 of the 7 students in my group today were masked. At med schools here, we are back above 50% masking, though they have never rescinded their masking requirements, just stopped enforcing them. Seems the students are self policing themselves as the flu bug is making its up yearly appearance with the Wuflu mixed in. Many more folks on the street are also masked.

Something I noticed moving, my new neighborhood, especially close to the train station have a greater portion of pedestrians wearing mask is, including children and families. FR more masked than unmasked. This is an easy walk from the house I am moving out of, yet the percentage of people wearing masks is so different.