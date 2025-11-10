Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

It is so shocking every time I see even one mask, and here there is also a huge difference geographically: The entirely mask-free rural parts of this county and the next county to the west, versus the (progressive university-dominated) town in the southern part of the county, and a few spots with similar politics, where there are always some scared eyes peering over paper pretenses and sometimes quite a lot of them in grocery stores (almost the only reason I go into those areas). I avert my eyes, as I have long developed a habit of trying not to interact with the mentally ill.

We recently spent a little time within the least captured medical facility and there were a few people who came in for one reason or another who were obviously still in thrall to whatever protest or dissent message they think they're sending. Most were mask-free. One woman came in with so much paraphenalia around her face I literally could not understand what she was saying: mask over her mouth, and some kind of large helmet-shield. I can't tell you exactly what she was wearing because I could hardly make myself look at her.

It is exhausting to be around them.

So why do you think there is more mask-wearing near your new digs? Is this a lower-income area? I tend to think that, actually, the lower-income people are, the more they are pragmatic, in that they will see through the mask propaganda for what it is. Ironically, the more "educated" the more chance you will see a mask, as masks are definitely the product of indoctrination.

