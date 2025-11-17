I planned to sleep at the house last Tuesday. I have to rise a little after 6 am to leave on time for my 9 am classes and there is a lot that needs to come with me. Not fully moved, I felt the risk of having what I need for class split between the two residences too great.

I did not know when the last night spent at the house would be, but knew Tuesday could be it. I spent Monday night at the apartment.

I had in my mind that it was likely the last time for Mia to be able to sleep under the covers with anyone. She has only done so with me. The other cats curl up under the covers with preexwife and The Kid. Mia was not receptive of them when they first entered the family and they will not allow her that close to them now. Siam sometimes does, but not for this.

Going to bed around 1:30 am, I couldn’t find my pillow. After looking for sometime, it dawned on me that it was at the apartment. Well, I’ll just fold up an extra blanket and use it as a pillow. Nope. Those too are at the apartment. I do not have heat in the bedroom yet and needed all my spare blankets. Oh well, I’ll just have to rough it without a pillow. Alarm clock. That I cannot do without. I had to get up around 6 am and must have my alarm to wake me up. I drank a couple cans of beer, so driving over was out of the question. I got dressed, packed what a needed for work including the proper clothes, and rode my bike over to the apartment a little after 2 am. Went to bed around 2:30 to wake up at 6. Poor Mia.

Got up on time and not having to deal with others, including 4 cats, was ready to go with plenty of time to spare. Then I realized, I neglected to grab my key card needed to enter the building and to clock in and out. Luckily, I had time to rush to the house on my bike, grab it and catch that last bus to get to work on time, and did just that.

No longer have any reason to sleep at the house, Mia is likely forever denied.