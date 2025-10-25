Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Jimmy Gleeson
I think this is going to get worse and worse as more technology encroaches on our lives.

For instance, yesterday, I was trying to see a message on Georgia Access which is the evolution of marketplace healthcare. I decided to try and see it... it's probably a message reminding people that open enrollment is commencing this time of year. So I try to see it, but it looks like my name/password has expired, and I have to make a new account for this website. I try to, but keep receiving a red text alert for the password I have chosen to register with. I changed passwords, I changed symbols and letter cases of passwords, and still keep getting the alert. So. I try to talk with a chatbot, hopefully to get to open a ticket. Well, of course, the chatbot keeps asking for the phone number associated with my account. When I type it, it says there is no account associated with that phone number. I repeatedly explain that yes, that's the problem, I can't register an account because of some problem with the password acceptance algorithm. I keep trying to offer different explanations, but the AI just isn't getting it, and after about ten minutes, I give up.

BetterOffRed
I can only hope that Rosie O'Donnell in Ireland goes through at least 10X the trouble as she runs from USA, bcuz Trump.

You, Kitsune, deserve none of this rigamarole bureaucracy.

I wish you well.

